Matthew Perry fans outraged after former 'SNL' writer jokes about his death: 'You are sick'

Former "Saturday Night Live" writer Kevin Brennan is facing backlash after he poked fun at Matthew Perry's sudden death.

Perry died after an apparent drowning Saturday at the age of 54, Fox News Digital confirmed. Brennan shared a link to a report of Perry's passing and added, "DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA."

The initial post garnered a reaction from Perry's fans, who interpreted Brennan's words as mocking. However, Brennan took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that he just thought Perry's death was "funny."

"I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny," Brennan shared. "But I do love it when junkies die."

MATTHEW PERRY CAUSE OF DEATH ‘DEFERRED': CORONER

Criticism of Brennan's thoughts flooded his comments, with people calling him "desperate" for attention. "Are you that desperate to try and stay relevant?" one user asked. "Until the TMZ article no one knew who you were."

"Millions knew & loved Matthew," the user added. "His past didn't change that, and it made him stronger. He passed away with more class, & dignity than you could ever hope to have."

"Trying to be relevant by making people hate you won't boost your DEAD career," another added.

"Comedy is supposed to be funny," another wrote. "Who told you that you are a comedian? Self appointed?"

One person simply wrote, "You are sick."

Brennan posted again on X writing "Am I trending yet?"

A representative for the comedian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Others defended Perry, with one user writing, "He was sober and no illegal drugs were found. This guy just chooses to lie and be an awful person."

Perry died Saturday after an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home, Fox News Digital confirmed. His autopsy was completed Sunday and his cause of death was listed as "deferred" by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

Drugs were reportedly not found on scene and no foul play is suspected.

Perry was remembered by the "Friends" co-creators as a "brilliant talent."

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible," Marta Kauffman and David Crane told Fox News Digital. "All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

Perry gained fame at the age of 24 after he was cast as Chandler Bing in the sitcom.

However, Perry wanted to be remembered as something more than his character from "Friends."

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he said in a November 2022 interview with Tom Power. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned."

