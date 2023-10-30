Matthew Perry photos show 'Friends' star with pals just days before his death

Matthew Perry spent time with friends just days before his death.

The "Friends" star was recently seen with pals having dinner at The Apple Pan. The Los Angeles restaurant is known for its burgers.

For the outing on Oct. 21 - one week before his passing - the 54-year-old kept it casual with a blue T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers sans laces. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, along with tousled salt and pepper hair.

The actor died Saturday after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. Drugs were not reportedly on scene, and no foul play is suspected.

Before his death, Perry was active on Instagram. His last post, dated Oct. 23, showed him relaxing in a hot tub at night while listening to his headphones.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," the Batman fan wrote in the caption.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Perry’s cause of death was "deferred."

"An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending," the office shared.

Perry, who was born in Massachusetts and raised in Canada, was 24 years old when he began portraying Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom "Friends."

The series ran on the NBC network for a decade and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"Friends" co-creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright reacted to Perry's death in a statement shared with Fox News Digital, saying, "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.'"

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family told People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Throughout the weekend, Perry was mourned by friends, co-stars and famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," Trudeau wrote on X. "Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed."

Perry’s mother served as press secretary to Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, during his time as prime minister.

Adele took a moment to talk about him during her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. She recalled how his work made her laugh and said that even though she had never met him, there is a strange thing that happens sometimes when an entertainer dies that makes you feel personally sad.

"Saturday Night Live" also showed a tribute card for Perry during the weekend’s episode. Perry once hosted the show in 1997, which featured one sketch where he played Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey and Colin Quinn played Chandler.

Another frequent "Friends" co-star, Maggie Wheeler, who played his girlfriend Janice, wrote, "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Gwyneth Paltrow, writing on Instagram, recalled meeting Perry at the Williamstown Theater Festival in the summer of 1993, where they were both doing plays. The "Friends" pilot had been shot but not yet aired. The actor and lifestyle guru recalled Perry as funny, sweet and fun to be with.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer," she wrote. "I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.