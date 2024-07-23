Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Friends

‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow couldn’t ‘bear’ to watch hit sitcom until after Matthew Perry’s death

Perry died in October from 'acute effects of ketamine'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Matthew Perry’s death can be used as a ‘learning lesson’ on ketamine treatment: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat Video

Matthew Perry’s death can be used as a ‘learning lesson’ on ketamine treatment: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat joins ‘Fox Report’ to break down Matthew Perry’s autopsy report and to discuss the impact weight-loss drugs can have on your overall health.

Lisa Kudrow was never one to watch herself on television — until now. 

During Monday's episode of the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, the "Friends" actress openly discussed why she now feels comfortable enough to watch the beloved sitcom — whereas before, she could not "bear it" and explained how her longtime friend, the late Matthew Perry, played a part. 

"Do you have distance on that now? Like, when you see — because it's ubiquitous — when you see a ‘Friends’ [episode] on, does that affect you in any way or is it just…" O'Brien asked. 

‘FRIENDS’ STAR JENNIFER ANISTON SHARES MATTHEW PERRY'S TEXTS IN FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS SINCE HIS DEATH

Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry smile on red carpet

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching "Friends" with a focus on Matthew Perry. (Donato Sardella)

"Well, I used to not be able to watch it at all. I mean, I'd see it on and be, like, mildly interested, and then I'd see me and say 'That's enough of that, I can't bear it,'" said Kudrow, who is currently promoting her new Apple TV+ series, "Time Bandits." "Listen, after Matthew died I could start watching the show again because it wasn't about me, it had to do with him for some reason."

"And, so I have started watching ‘Friends.’ Not started like season one, you know, but there are marathons on, and I have spent at times, since he died, all day long watching the show," she added. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Especially now you can see — and you can enjoy the show, you can enjoy Matthew, you can enjoy what he's doing," O'Brien continued.

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller sitting on the couch next to Lisa Kudrow in a polka dot dress as Phoebe Buffay and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in a still from "Friends"

"Friends," which aired for ten seasons, was shot in front of a live-studio audience. (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Everyone is phenomenally hilarious to me," said Kudrow.

A representative for Kudrow did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

In October 2023, Perry died of acute effects of ketamine and drowning. Los Angeles Police Department officials recently confirmed to Fox News Digital that the department is still actively working on the criminal investigation into Perry's death. 

In November, Kudrow honored the actor and thanked him for his friendship throughout the years. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts," she wrote on Instagram. "Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

She added, "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant."

COURTENEY COX REMEMBERS MATTHEW PERRY WITH ICONIC ‘FRIENDS’ SCENE, HEARTWARMING OUTTAKE

Friends cast eats ice cream

"Friends" focused on the lives of six young adults living in Manhattan. (NBC)

"Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you," she said.

"Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

"Friends," which first debuted on NBC in 1994, was one of the most watched sitcoms on television. Throughout the years, the cast remained close, even reuniting for a special on HBO Max in 2021. 

During the reunion, Perry spoke about how the sitcom impacted his life and the friendships he made with his fellow cast members. 

Cast of "Friends" sitting in front of fountain

Matthew Perry, right, was 24 years old when he was cast on "Friends." (NBC)

"The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it. That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it," Perry said.

"You apologized to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you, and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that’s the way it worked."

Co-star Jennifer Aniston agreed, and Courteney Cox teared up as Perry added tearfully, "It’s certainly the way it worked with all of us. It’s just the way it is."

Friends stars cuddle in bed for sitcom promo photos

Matthew Perry starred alongside Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in "Friends." (Hulton Archive)

"We stay in touch, maybe not every day. We have such a bond from having done this show and forged this very tight relationship, anytime you text or call someone, they’re gonna pick up. They’ll be there," Kudrow said.

In May, Cox celebrated 20 years since the iconic, emotional "Friends" finale aired.

The 59-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay homage to one of the more emotional scenes the cast ever filmed – the final moment of the last episode.

COURTENEY COX REMEMBERS MATTHEW PERRY WITH ICONIC ‘FRIENDS’ SCENE, HEARTWARMING OUTTAKE

"It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends," she wrote, alongside a clip of the scene. "I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful."

The last scene shows the six friends – Monica (Cox), Rachel (Aniston), Chandler (Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe (Kudrow) – gathered in Monica and Chandler's apartment, saying their goodbyes and fighting through tears as the couple prepares to move out with their new babies. 

The cast of Friends in a promotional photo for the show

The "Friends" cast became close on and off-screen. (Photo by: David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank)

The end of the clip sees the cast sharing their final bow with the live audience applauding. 

"Years may pass and FRIENDS will always be the best thing that happened in a world that is totally different nowadays," one user commented. "Thank you friends for bringing joy and love to our lives. we love them so much forever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending