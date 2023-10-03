Matthew McConaughey's wife 'wasn't wounded' by his mom calling her an ex-girlfriend's name

Matthew McConaughey defended his mom's method of testing his now-wife by calling her an ex-girlfriend's name.

"My family – and part of Camila and I as well – we cherish the value of a sense of humor and comedy," McConaughey said during Jana Kramer's "Whine Down" podcast.

"Some people were like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ but… Camila wasn’t wounded about it," he insisted. "What tickles us may bruise others."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star claimed his mom, Mary McCabe, was just "looking out" for him as he was beginning his relationship with the Brazilian model.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S WIFE CAMILA REVEALS HUSBAND IS ‘OPPOSITE’ OF ‘GETTING HIGH’ PERSONA

"She tested my feelings and tested the woman I had the feelings for," he said. "Big picture, that’s pretty cool actually."

Camila previously revealed that when she first met McConaughey, his mom would call her by the actor's ex-girlfriends' names, "really testing" her. The Brazilian model also spoke about taking "Ma Mac" on a business trip to Istanbul, where she claimed the two got into a tiff.

"So I just flip it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it. So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth," Camila recalled during an episode of Southern Living's "Biscuts & Jam" podcast. "And then at the end, she just looked at me and she was like, 'OK. Now you're in.'

"All she wanted was for me to fight back. And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her," Camila revealed. "She has so much respect for me. I mean, it can get tricky sometimes, you know? But we always end with a good laugh and a joke."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

McConaughey later shared more details about his wife taking a stand.

"Camila goes, ‘I’m not asking your permission anymore.’ And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right,'" the actor told "Entertainment Tonight Canada" after his wife's podcast interview.

McConaughey and Camila first began dating in 2006 – while the actor was working on films such as "Failure to Launch" and "We are Marshall" following the success of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

They married in 2012 and share three children: Levi, Vida and Livingston.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When McConaughey and Camila married in 2012, the family moved from Malibu to Texas.

"And when I moved to Texas, the first thing that I noticed was how the sense of community was so present, and how their sense of, ‘We got you, and we gonna take care of each other,’ was really present," Camila told the Southern Living podcast.

"People really stood by what they said they were gonna do. So if they said they were gonna show up, they were gonna show up. They didn't over promise and under deliver. The values there, you know – family, religion, sports, food, culture – was really, really present. So we moved to Texas. It wasn't really planned, and I got there, and I immediately felt at home. It took me right back to my roots in a way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP