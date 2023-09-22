Matthew McConaughey's alleged stalker removed from event due to restraining order

A woman who has been allegedly stalking Matthew McConaughey was removed from an event last weekend due to a restraining order, Fox News Digital can confirm.

McConaughey had filed the restraining order after the woman claimed she was attending his book event in Los Angeles. The actor spent the weekend promoting his new children's book, "Just Because."

The woman has maintained that she is in a relationship with the "Fool's Gold" actor and that she co-authored his new book. According to the restraining order obtained by Fox News Digital, the woman has been sending McConaughey "unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits designed to lure [him] into court" in order to make contact with him.

She also confirmed she was traveling "more than 300 miles" to attend McConaughey's book promotion, and sent a "threatening email" to the venue of the event. McConaughey noted in the petition that he was "concerned" that the woman might cause him "physical harm."

The judge granted McConaughey the temporary restraining order ahead of the event.

The evidence included with McConaughey's petition included multiple notices regarding lawsuits filed against him by the woman, who at one point even claimed to be the actor's "common law wife." The woman mostly accused McConaughey of hiring her as his social media strategist and not paying her the alleged amount he owed her, which she claims is $100,000.

When the woman showed up to an event over the weekend, she was met by authorities and informed of the restraining order against her. She was asked to leave and escorted away by police, Fox News Digital confirmed.

McConaughey appeared at two promotional events on Saturday. The actor posed for photos with fans at a Barnes & Noble and later was interviewed by Katherine Schwarzenegger for Live Talks LA.

The idea for McConaughey's book came to him in a dream.

"This book came to me in a dream. It was like a folk-song ditty," he explained, according to USA Today. "I woke up at 2:30 and just went and wrote it down. I thought it was a Bob Dylan ditty, which it kind of is.

"That’s how I think and dream, in song and rhythm."

The book features a series of rhymes beginning with the phrase "Just Because."

"It’s about the poetry of life, instead of having the pressure on us that feels like we’re told every day that we need to be absolute about every single thing," McConaughey said. "That’s not really life. Life’s much more poetic, odd, ironic. Once you admit all these contradictions, life becomes much more of a poem."

This isn't the first book McConaughey has penned. He released his memoir, "Greenlights," in 2020.

