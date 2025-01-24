Matthew McConaughey’s teen daughter is wife Camila Alves’ look-alike in head-turning appearance

Matthew McConaughey’s daughter Vida is proving she is Camila Alves’ mini-me.

In a rare appearance, McConaughey and his 15-year-old daughter stepped out to show their support for the University of Texas Women’s Basketball team as they competed against the University of Tennessee on Thursday night.

As the father-daughter duo sat courtside, Vida showed a striking resemblance to her mother, Alves. Photos showed McConaughey, 55, and his daughter side-by-side as they intensely watched the game.

McConaughey donned a white V-neck T-shirt, a tan leather jacket, a silver star belt buckle and jeans. His daughter wore a Texas Longhorns crop top T-shirt, with jeans and silver jewelry. She had her long dark hair down, styled in soft waves.

The official Texas Women’s Basketball X account shared the sweet moment of McConaughey and his daughter looking up at the jumbotron during the game.

"Good to have you," read the post's caption, as it tagged Austin’s Moody Center venue where the basketball game was held.

McConaughey and Alves share three children together – sons Levi and Livingston, along with their daughter Vida.

In 2023, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actor was photographed cutting his son Livingston's hair in an Instagram photo shared by his wife.

In the shot, McConaughey can be seen hard at work chopping the locks off his youngest child's head, using barber scissors, while Livingston sits in a salon chair.



The couple's eldest child, Levi, who is the spitting image of his father, looked on while his father got to work.

The actor and Brazilian model started dating in October 2007 after meeting for the first time at a West Hollywood nightclub in 2006. After making their red-carpet debut at the "Fool's Gold" premiere in January 2008, the couple welcomed their first child together in July of that year.

They announced their engagement a few years later in December 2011, and married in June 2012 at their home in Texas, with Vida and Levi acting as flower girl and ring boy.