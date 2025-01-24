Expand / Collapse search
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey’s teen daughter is wife Camila Alves’ look-alike in head-turning appearance

McConaughey and daughter Vida, 15, showed their support for the University of Texas Women’s Basketball team

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Matthew McConaughey’s daughter Vida is proving she is Camila Alves’ mini-me. 

In a rare appearance, McConaughey and his 15-year-old daughter stepped out to show their support for the University of Texas Women’s Basketball team as they competed against the University of Tennessee on Thursday night. 

As the father-daughter duo sat courtside, Vida showed a striking resemblance to her mother, Alves. Photos showed McConaughey, 55, and his daughter side-by-side as they intensely watched the game. 

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY POSES WITH LOOKALIKE SONS IN RARE FAMILY PHOTO SHARED BY CAMILA ALVES

matthew mcconaughey daughter lookalike wife

Matthew McConaughey's teen daughter bears a striking resemblance to mom Camila Alves. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images; JAST / Taddy / BACKGRID)

McConaughey donned a white V-neck T-shirt, a tan leather jacket, a silver star belt buckle and jeans. His daughter wore a Texas Longhorns crop top T-shirt, with jeans and silver jewelry. She had her long dark hair down, styled in soft waves.

The official Texas Women’s Basketball X account shared the sweet moment of McConaughey and his daughter looking up at the jumbotron during the game. 

Matthew McConaughey Cheers with Daughter Vida at Women’s Basketball Game in Austin

Matthew McConaughey enjoys quality family time with his daughter Vida in Austin, Texas, while attending the UT Women’s Basketball game against Tennessee. (JAST / Taddy / BACKGRID)

'UNCLE' WOODY HARRELSON PHOTOBOMBS MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S DAUGHTER AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

"Good to have you," read the post's caption, as it tagged Austin’s Moody Center venue where the basketball game was held. 

McConaughey and Alves share three children together – sons Levi and Livingston, along with their daughter Vida. 

Matthew McConaughey in a blue blazer poses with his wife Camila in a black dress and their three children, Levi, Livingston and Vida

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila share three kids together – sons Levi and Livingston, along with their daughter Vida. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

In 2023, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actor was photographed cutting his son Livingston's hair in an Instagram photo shared by his wife. 

Matthew McConaughey in a sleeveless cut off tank top cuts his son Livingston's hair who sits in a chair with a grey cape around him and son Levi in blue shorts

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves posted a photo of the actor cutting his son Livingston's hair. (Camila Alves/Instagram)

In the shot, McConaughey can be seen hard at work chopping the locks off his youngest child's head, using barber scissors, while Livingston sits in a salon chair.

The couple's eldest child, Levi, who is the spitting image of his father, looked on while his father got to work.

The actor and Brazilian model started dating in October 2007 after meeting for the first time at a West Hollywood nightclub in 2006. After making their red-carpet debut at the "Fool's Gold" premiere in January 2008, the couple welcomed their first child together in July of that year.

They announced their engagement a few years later in December 2011, and married in June 2012 at their home in Texas, with Vida and Levi acting as flower girl and ring boy.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

