Matthew McConaughey ditched Hollywood for Texas, turned down $14.5M offer after being dubbed ‘rom-com dude’

Devilishly handsome and naturally charming, Matthew McConaughey was once the paradigm of a leading man in a romantic comedy.

However, the Academy Award-winning actor, now 55, chose to literally and figuratively move on to greener pastures nearly two decades ago, leaving his curated "rom-com dude" identity behind in Hollywood and moving to his ranch in Texas, where he could be more selective about roles.

"Look, man, the devil’s in the infinite yeses, not the nos," he told Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on his podcast, "Good Trouble."

"'No' is just as important, if not more important. Especially if you have some level of success and access. ‘No’ becomes more important than ‘yes.’ Because, I mean, we can all look around and see we’ve overleveraged our life with yeses and going, ‘Geez, oh man. I’m making C-minuses and all this s--- in my life because I said yes to too many things.'"

Over a span of five years, McConaughey starred in "The Wedding Planner" opposite Jennifer Lopez, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" with Kate Hudson and "Failure to Launch" alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

"When I was rolling with the rom-coms, and I was the ‘rom-com dude,' that was my lane and I liked that lane. That lane paid well, and it was working," he admitted. However, he felt like he was on "autopilot."

"I was so strong in that lane that anything outside that lane - dramas and stuff that I want[ed] to do - were like, ‘No, no, no. No, McConaughey.' Hollywood said, ’No, no, no. You should stay there,'" he shared. "So, since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing, and I moved down to the ranch in Texas," he said.

"I made a pact with my wife and said, ‘I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.'"

However, McConaughey said not exercising his creative juices for two years took its toll. "That bottle of my favorite juice started looking good earlier in the day," he shared. "Luckily, Camila got pregnant with our first child [Levi], so there was purpose coming to look forward to, but I was still like, 'Man's got to work.'" The couple now have three children together.

He joked that "making chimes and working in the garden wasn't cutting it."

However, two years into his impasse with Hollywood, McConaughey said he got an offer to do an action-comedy film for $8 million. "I said, ‘No thank you.’ They came back with a $10 million offer. I said, ‘No thank you.’ They came back with a $12 million offer. I said, ’No thank you.' Came back with a $14.5 million…I said, ‘Let me read that again.’ Same script, as the one that was offered for 8, but it was better. I mean $6.5 million more dollars. It was better," he said. "It was funnier. I could see myself in this."

McConaughey remembered thinking to himself, "'This might work for you, McConaughey. This one might be one to come back and do.' But I said no…That was probably seen as the most rebellious move in Hollywood by me because it really sent the signal, ‘He ain't f---ing bluffing.' And when you got someone who's not bluffing, there's something attractive about that."

"I think that's what made Hollywood go, ‘You know what? He’s now a new novel idea. He's a new bright idea.'"

McConaughey would go on to list some of the projects where he went on to flourish, from television's "True Detective" to the movies "Mud" and "Dallas Buyers Club," for which he took home the Academy Award for best actor.

"And boy, when they came, when those offers came, I was salivating, man. And I just bit on into it, and went back to back to back and worked as much as I could and loved it and felt every bit of it."

According to his IMDb page, McConaughey has two films in post-production, neither of which are romantic comedies.

