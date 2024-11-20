Expand / Collapse search
Matthew McConaughey ditched Hollywood for Texas, turned down $14.5M offer after being dubbed ‘rom-com dude’

McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey live in Texas with their 3 children

Devilishly handsome and naturally charming, Matthew McConaughey was once the paradigm of a leading man in a romantic comedy.

However, the Academy Award-winning actor, now 55, chose to literally and figuratively move on to greener pastures nearly two decades ago, leaving his curated "rom-com dude" identity behind in Hollywood and moving to his ranch in Texas, where he could be more selective about roles.

"Look, man, the devil’s in the infinite yeses, not the nos," he told Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on his podcast, "Good Trouble."

Matthew McConaughey leans his arm against a telescope/magnifier at the top of the Empire State Building, wearing a loose white shirt

Although he excelled in romantic comedies, Matthew McConaughey says he was ready to take on more dramatic roles. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

"'No' is just as important, if not more important. Especially if you have some level of success and access. ‘No’ becomes more important than ‘yes.’ Because, I mean, we can all look around and see we’ve overleveraged our life with yeses and going, ‘Geez, oh man. I’m making C-minuses and all this s--- in my life because I said yes to too many things.'"

Over a span of five years, McConaughey starred in "The Wedding Planner" opposite Jennifer Lopez, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" with Kate Hudson and "Failure to Launch" alongside Sarah Jessica Parker. 

Matthew McConaughey lays his hand on Jennifer Lopezs chest whos on the ground in a scene from "The Wedding Planner"

Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez in a scene from "The Wedding Planner," released in 2001. (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

"When I was rolling with the rom-coms, and I was the ‘rom-com dude,' that was my lane and I liked that lane. That lane paid well, and it was working," he admitted. However, he felt like he was on "autopilot."

"I was so strong in that lane that anything outside that lane - dramas and stuff that I want[ed] to do - were like, ‘No, no, no. No, McConaughey.' Hollywood said, ’No, no, no. You should stay there,'" he shared. "So, since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing, and I moved down to the ranch in Texas," he said.

Matthew McConaughey smiles and looks over his shoulder wearing a leather jacket on the set of "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days"

Matthew McConaughey smiles on the set of "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days." (James Devaney/WireImage)

"I made a pact with my wife and said, ‘I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.'"

However, McConaughey said not exercising his creative juices for two years took its toll. "That bottle of my favorite juice started looking good earlier in the day," he shared. "Luckily, Camila got pregnant with our first child [Levi], so there was purpose coming to look forward to, but I was still like, 'Man's got to work.'" The couple now have three children together.

He joked that "making chimes and working in the garden wasn't cutting it."

Camila Alves McConaughey in a sparkly turtleneck dress appears on the carpet with husband Matthew McConaughey in a dark grey suit

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey reside in Texas with their two sons, Levi and Livingston, and daughter Vida. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

However, two years into his impasse with Hollywood, McConaughey said he got an offer to do an action-comedy film for $8 million. "I said, ‘No thank you.’ They came back with a $10 million offer. I said, ‘No thank you.’ They came back with a $12 million offer. I said, ’No thank you.' Came back with a $14.5 million…I said, ‘Let me read that again.’ Same script, as the one that was offered for 8, but it was better. I mean $6.5 million more dollars. It was better," he said. "It was funnier. I could see myself in this."

Matthew McConaughey laughs sitting back while wearing a black satin-like shirt with designs

Matthew McConaughey says he almost returned to Hollywood after being offered $14.5 million for an action comedy. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

McConaughey remembered thinking to himself, "'This might work for you, McConaughey. This one might be one to come back and do.' But I said no…That was probably seen as the most rebellious move in Hollywood by me because it really sent the signal, ‘He ain't f---ing bluffing.' And when you got someone who's not bluffing, there's something attractive about that."

"I think that's what made Hollywood go, ‘You know what? He’s now a new novel idea. He's a new bright idea.'"

Matthew McConaughey in a grey shirt with brown ribbing looks desperate in a still from "Dallas Buyers Club"

Matthew McConaughey starred as Ron Woodroof, a man battling AIDS, in "Dallas Buyers Club." (Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

McConaughey would go on to list some of the projects where he went on to flourish, from television's "True Detective" to the movies "Mud" and "Dallas Buyers Club," for which he took home the Academy Award for best actor.

Matthew McConaughey in an off-white tuxedo winks and looks to his right holding his Oscar Award

Matthew McConaughey says Hollywood realized he was not bluffing about what projects he was and was not willing to do. (Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images)

"And boy, when they came, when those offers came, I was salivating, man. And I just bit on into it, and went back to back to back and worked as much as I could and loved it and felt every bit of it."

According to his IMDb page, McConaughey has two films in post-production, neither of which are romantic comedies.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

