Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila poke fun at actor’s 1999 naked bongo arrest

Matthew McConaughey is commemorating the anniversary of his arrest in a unique way.

The 55-year-old "Dallas Buyers Club" star and his wife, Camila Alves, and their tequila company, Pantalones Organic Tequila, marked the occasion with a dramatic reading of his arrest report.

"If playing the bongos in my birthday suit gives us an anniversary worth raising a glass to, I’ll pour some Pantalones and cheers to it," McConaughey told Fox News Digital.

Voice actor Steve Zirnkilton, best known as the voice of the opening narration for all "Law and Order" franchises, provided his voice for the video's intro.

McConaughey first wrote about his arrest in his 2020 memoir, "Greenlights." In the book, he explained it occurred in October 1999 when he was 29 years old, after he watched his alma mater, the Texas Longhorns, defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following the win, he wrote that "it was time to celebrate."

"I partied through the night into Sunday, and through Sunday night without sleeping a wink," he wrote. "At 2:30 that Monday morning, I finally decided to wind down. It was time to lower the lights, get undressed, open up the window and let the jasmine scent from my garden come inside."

He went on to say that "it was time to smoke a bowl and listen to" musician Henri Dikongué, while he followed along on his bongos. "It was time to stand over my drum set and follow the rhythm of the blues before they got to Memphis," he said.

"What I didn’t know was that while I was banging away in my bliss, two Austin policemen also thought it was time to barge into my house unannounced, wrestle me to the ground with nightsticks, handcuff me and pin me to the floor," he wrote in his book.

The actor wrote that he was charged with "disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest."

Looking back, Alves tells Fox News Digital that "Only Matthew could turn a night like that into something we celebrate with tequila."

In addition to the dramatic reading, the couple are celebrating the anniversary with a new signature cocktail called "Pantsless and Famous," a play on the well-known cocktail, "Naked and Famous," a move which plays into the brand's slogan, "The Official Tequila of Marching to Your Own Beat."

McConaughey and Alves co-founded the tequila company in October 2023. In order to promote the brand, the couple released a number of advertisements featuring the two of them doing various activities, including playing pickleball and doing laundry, without pants on.

"We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants," McConaughey and Camila said in a press release. "With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine."

"While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun. That’s where the name Pantalones came from, and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any."

