Matthew McConaughey shares rare pic with kids from 'Sing 2' premiere: 'Family affair'

Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife and kids at the premiere for his upcoming movie, "Sing 2."

The actor, who takes on the role of Buster Moon for the "Sing" sequel, stepped out for a night out in Hollywood with wife Camila Alves and their three children: sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11.

The award-nominated actor posed for a family shot that he shared to Instagram showing him and Alves sporting big smiles as their three kids stand in front of the couple. The family of five appears in good spirits.

"Family affair at #Sing2 premiere @singmovie," McConaughey, 52, captioned the pic.

The father of three rarely shows off his children on his social media account. Instead, the actor is used to showing off his latest work endeavors and partnerships, and showing some love for his home state of Texas.

In 2020, McConaughey got vocal about introducing his children to the entertainment industry. He admitted that while he wants them to follow whatever their dreams are, he's not exactly ruling out the possibility that his kids could follow in his footsteps.

"Look, I want them to do whatever it is they're fashioned to do," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and are willing to put in the work to get better at it. Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo. I've met some of the most wonderful people in my life in my industry, I love what I do. Everybody on a set of a film or a TV show has to be great at their particular job for it to work."

In fact, McConaughey said he's already put his kids to work in relation to the spotlight.

"They do all my photo shoots now," he said, referencing his past work directing a Wild Turkey Longbranch ad. "Levi did. He's the DP [Director of Photography], he's the one going out there, we're setting up the GoPros. We're doing the editing. So maybe I'll have a little McConaughey production crew here, and we'll be a one-stop shop."

Last month, McConaughey announced his decision to not run for Texas governor amid speculation that the actor might enter the race.

"Over the past two years, I've been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward," McConaughey said at the beginning of a three-minute video posted to Twitter. "Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people."

The "Dazed and Confused" star went on to elaborate on his opinions regarding the importance of servant leadership and how he has been considering a Texas gubernatorial run, but ultimately decided against it.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," he said. "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."

