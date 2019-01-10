Sharing your Netflix password? This software will track you down

Software specialist Synamedia is touting a new technology that it says can track down users who share accounts and passwords for streaming services such as Netflix.

The U.K. based firm is showing off the software at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The technology, it says, “combats the rapid rise in account sharing between friends and families, turning it instead into a new revenue-generating opportunity for operators.”

The Credentials Sharing Insight software could have a major impact. Synamedia cites statistics from media research firm Magid, which say that 26 percent of millennials share passwords for video streaming services.

The technology can also be used to detect and shut down large-scale, for-profit credentials sharing accounts run by fraudsters, according to Synamedia.

“It uses AI, machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify, monitor and analyze credentials sharing activity across consumer accounts,” the company said in a statement. “It allows operators to turn casual sharing into incremental revenue, as well as detect and apply enforcement procedures on fraudulent, for-profit credentials sharing accounts.”

Sky, which is owned by the same parent company as Fox News, is one of Symamedia’s customers, and also an investor in the software specialist.

Synamedia was created out of Permira Funds’ acquisition of Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions business last year.

