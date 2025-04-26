Matt Damon, Ralph Fiennes’ grueling workouts dramatically transformed their bulked-up bodies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood actors Matt Damon and Ralph Fiennes have taken their fitness journeys to a whole new level.

While their fitness regimens may differ, one thing is clear.

Damon and Fiennes are committed to major physical transformations.

The actors have endured grueling workouts for their respective roles in "The Odyssey" and director Uberto Pasolini’s "The Return."

Fiennes proved age is only a number when it comes to fitness.

The 62-year-old revealed how he got ripped for his latest role portraying Odysseus.

His fitness trainer, Dan Avasilcai, explained the actor started his grueling regimen at 5:30 a.m., "six days a week to begin weight training, followed by running and, on some days, ballet," according to The Times U.K.

As Fiennes prepared for his role in the film based on Homer’s "Odyssey," he told his trainer he needed to develop the physique of a "hero in exile."

"I said I wanted to look ropey — like a piece of old rope," he explained to Avasilcai.

Fiennes began his fitness journey 2½ months before filming. His weight dropped nearly 16 pounds to 160 pounds by the first day on set.

"At that age, injury prevention is everything," Avasilcai added. "You can’t train a 60-year-old like you would a 20-year-old. Their muscles, bones and joints are different. I kept Ralph’s workouts strict and safe. Form is everything."

"The Return" star’s intense regimen included running six days a week, ballet classes for posture once a week and daily massage therapy.



As for his diet, Fienne’s trainer detailed that his meals were "high in protein, moderate in fats and low in carbs," with strict portions.

While Avasilcai would often cook for the Hollywood actor, he added that he would surprise Fiennes with their favorite Italian gelato.

There were days when Fiennes didn’t drink water the night before filming to get the "veiny look" for the shirtless scenes.

"It’s not sustainable. In a normal routine, it’s important to hydrate properly."

Fienne’s fitness trainer produced results. The 62-year-old actor transformed his physique.

"He feels great. He has more energy, no joint pain and he’s stronger than ever. He can do 17 pull-ups, 78 press-ups in a row and he’s bench-pressing 65 kilograms (143 pounds). At 62, that is incredible."

Last week, the British actor, also known for his portrayal of Lord Voldemort in the popular film series "Harry Potter," flexed his muscles in new pictures.

His transformation has sparked widespread praise, and many fans applauded his commitment to physical health and fitness.

Several fans reacted to his impressive photos with humorous plays on words referencing his "Harry Potter" character. One fan dubbed him "Swoldemort."

As for Damon, the 54-year-old showed no signs of slowing down when it came to his commitment to his role.

Although not much has been revealed about Damon’s fitness regimen, the veteran Hollywood actor has previously worked with a trainer, Jason Walsh.

"He loves challenges," Walsh told Men’s Health at the time. "We got to the point where we were doing 100 pull-ups two or three times a week. We’d see how many sets it takes to get 100. Once you lose some of that excess weight, pull-ups get a lot easier. He was doing 30-some pull-ups per set."

Damon’s trainer also noted which exercises they would avoid in case of a severe injury.

"Barbell back squats and heavy deadlifts from the floor — exercises that were considered indispensable for both strength and mass-building," at the time.

"You have to be smart with the type of people we work with," Walsh said. "My biggest worry was him breaking. The star of a $100 million movie? That’s a lot of pressure."

Damon’s longtime Hollywood friend Ben Affleck recently called him out for his bulked-up look.

During a recent interview, Affleck, 52, reacted to Damon’s fit physique from the set of "The Odyssey."

"First time Matt’s got into shape in his life, rips his shirt off," Affleck joked on "Today."

"He's like, ‘Who can I show this off too?!’ And I was like, ‘You want to just hold back a little' … There's no shirtless scene. He keeps asking when he can take off his shirt. … You’re not naked in this. It’s ‘The Odyssey.’"

Damon was filming on set in Favignana, Italy, for "The Odyssey."

In a photo, Damon showed off his abs, wearing nothing but a ragged cloth wrapped around his waist. The Hollywood actor looked rugged, sporting a gray beard with debris stuck to his body.