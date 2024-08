David Beckham

David Beckham was spotted rinsing himself off on a yacht following a dip in the ocean during a family vacation in Nerano, Italy. The former Manchester United soccer player not only showed off his fit body, but also a great number of his many tattoos.

Both Beckham and his wife Victoria posted photos from their Italian getaway on Instagram, featuring the whole family, minus Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The photos showed them lounging on a boat playing backgammon, strumming a guitar, gathering around the table at dinner time and simply laughing with each other.

"Happy summer!!! Creating memories and sharing special moments. I love you all so much!!!," Victoria captioned her post, which featured photos of her with three of her four children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

"Fun family summer we miss u Bust & Nicola," David captioned his separate Instagram post, adding two heart emojis. "I love these moments of memories, I love you all."

Matt Damon

Matt Damon showed the world there is more than one version of a dad bod as he flaunted his toned body on the beaches of Mykonos, Greece, with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Barroso also stunned in a white bikini, accessorized with a gold chain belt which went across her waist. This is the couple's second year in a row vacationing on the Greek island. The two had a PDA-filled trip back in July 2023.

Last year, Damon and Barroso were joined by their celebrity friends and fellow couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. The two Hollywood duos are close friends and often vacation together with their families.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron proved he's come a long way since his days playing basketball for the East High Wildcats in "High School Musical" when he was photographed shirtless while on vacation in St. Tropez.

The "Family Affair" actor's six-pack and muscular arms were on full display as he hung out on a yacht with fellow actor Gerard Butler and other friends.

Aside from lounging on a yacht, Efron took a dip in the ocean just off the coast of the Commune in France, finding relief from the warm summer heat.

Orlando Bloom

Orlanda Bloom went shirtless when he took a dip in the ocean during his vacation in Sardinia, Italy, showing off his toned abs and muscular arms. The actor's tattoo of the sun on his lower abdomen was also visible.

The "Lord of the Rings" star showcased his muscular legs as he sported short swim trunks. Bloom took his swimming excursion seriously, as he could be seen carrying goggles. He accessorized his swimsuit with a necklace.

