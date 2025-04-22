Expand / Collapse search
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck roasts Matt Damon for ripping his shirt off to show fit physique

'The Accountant 2' star takes dig at Damon's shirtless scenes in upcoming film 'The Odyssey'

Ben Affleck is calling out his longtime friend, Matt Damon, for his bulked-up look. 

During a recent interview, Affleck, 52, reacted to Damon’s fit physique seen in shirtless photos from the set of "The Odyssey."

"First time Matt’s got into shape in his life, rips his shirt off," Affleck quipped on "Today." 

Matt Damon shirtless on set of "The Odyssey"

Matt Damon pictures shirtless on set of the Christopher Nolan directed film, "The Odyssey." (Ciaopix/Cobra Team/Backgrid)

"He's like, ‘Who can I show this off too?!’ And I was like, ‘You want to just hold back a little'… there's no shirtless scene, he keeps asking when he can take off his shirt… you’re not naked in this, it’s ‘The Odyssey.’"

Damon, 54, was seen filming on set in Favignana, Italy, for "The Odyssey."

In the photo, Damon showed off his abs, wearing nothing but a ragged cloth wrapped around his waist. The Hollywood actor looked rugged sporting a gray beard with debris stuck to his body.

"The Odyssey" star is working on the film with director Christopher Nolan. Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Tom Holland also star in the movie.

Ben Affleck at film festival

Ben Affleck playfully mocked Matt Damon's impressive physique, saying his friend was looking for any opportunity to take his shirt off. (Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images)

During the fourth hour of "Today," Affleck couldn't help but take another dig at Damon.

Affleck was asked if his "bestie," Damon, envied him developing his own bromance with his "The Accountant 2" co-star Bernthal.

"Yeah, I think he’s jealous wherever he is," he replied.

"I hope he's jealous, and I hope his feelings are really hurt. You’re not included in this friendship. You’re on the outside of this, sorry," he teased.

Last year, Damon opened up about their friendship, saying he was happy to be labeled "boring" compared to his Hollywood pal.

matt damon ben affleck in 1997

Damon, then 27, and Affleck, then 25, co-wrote "Good Will Hunting" together while they were roommates. (Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Damon noted he's "really lucky" to have avoided "scrutiny," unlike Affleck.

"I've been really lucky in that way… especially when I look at Casey [Affleck]'s brother, Ben," he previously said during an appearance on the Radio Times Podcast. "I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny."

"And it's been like that for 25 years, and we've had parallel careers in a lot of ways, and so I'm fortunate to have been kind of excused from that part of [it]," Damon added.

As Damon rose to fame, he used to work hard to essentially hide from the paparazzi and scandal that dominated the tabloids at the time. He eventually met his wife, Luciana Barroso, who did not work in the entertainment business.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck holding up Oscars

The duo both starred in the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting" as the project was their breakout role. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Affleck and Damon have been friends for decades, first meeting when Damon was 10 and Affleck was 8. In previous interviews, both actors expressed they each had a love for acting at an early age, which drew them to one another.

The duo both had their breakout moment with the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting." The two starred in and wrote the screenplay for the movie.

