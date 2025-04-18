‘Harry Potter’ star, 62, shows off dramatic body transformation in shirtless photos

British actor Ralph Fiennes has dramatically transformed himself through his fitness journey.

The "Harry Potter" star known for his portrayal of Lord Voldemort in the popular film series, showed off his bulked-up physique in shirtless photos.

Fiennes flexed his muscles in the new pictures, showcasing the work he'd done to portray Odysseus in 2024's "The Return."

The 62-year-old’s transformation has sparked widespread praise, and many fans applauded his commitment to physical health and fitness.

Several fans reacted to his impressive photos with humorous plays on words referencing his "Harry Potter" character. One fan dubbed him "Swoldemort."

Another wrote, "Lord Voldemort is ripped and ready for a rematch with Harry Potter."

"Well done, M," another fan commented, referring to his role in the James Bond movie, "No Time to Die."

Others wanted to know how he managed to develop his impressive form in his 60s.

"This is wild at 62 would be really cool if you let us know the full regimen. Supplements, routine, etc."

The British actor previously detailed his fitness journey in an interview with The Guardian alongside "The Return" director, Uberto Pasolini. The outlet reported that "Fiennes underwent five months of physical training to get the muscular yet wiry frame of Odysseus."

"Uberto was very clear. He didn’t want me to have a sort of bulked-up gym body," Fiennes said. He added that he told his personal trainer, Don Avasilcai, that his character "should look like a bit of old rope."

Two and a half months before Fiennes started filming, he "embarked on a regime of weight training and running and a diet rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates and vegetables to lose pretty much all the fat he had on his body."

The director admitted he was worried Fiennes’ physique wouldn’t fit his role, but he appeared to later approve of his fit figure.

"At the beginning, I have to confess, I was slightly suspicious that there was so much protein going in and so much exercise that we would have a body that looked exercised instead of a body that was consumed, a lived body. There is no gym in ancient Greece."

Fiennes isn’t the first celebrity to dramatically transform his body for a role.

"Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum previously shared that he refuses to book "fat roles" in Hollywood.

Tatum, 44, recently posted his body transformation over the years in a candid Instagram post. He revealed a 30-pound weight fluctuation for different film roles.

"1st photo is today 205. 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine," Tatum added, as he showed off his journey through different weight classes. "Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman."

The Hollywood heartthrob credited his ability to transform his physique to a dedicated team of professionals but admitted that the toll on his body has become too much to handle.