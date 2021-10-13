Matt Damon opens up about working with Ben Affleck for the first time since 1997’s 'Good Will Hunting'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon haven’t worked together on a project since 1997’s "Good Will Hunting" – and while fans may be left scratching their heads as to why, Damon said he isn’t as surprised at the rare occurrence.

Damon, 50, spoke to E! News at the New York City premiere for their upcoming film "The Last Duel," and revealed that he and Affleck "assumed [writing] would be so time-consuming that we'd never be able to do it."

The actor went on to explain that the acting pair just figured they’d "never find the time" to write another script like "Good Will Hunting" but ultimately came to the realization that "If we just work during hours that we could easily carve out, we could get a lot done."

Damon ended up revealing that he and Affleck "wrote it faster than we thought we would."

MATT DAMON IS ALL IN ON JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK'S RELATIONSHIP: 'NO ONE'S PULLING HARDER THAN I AM'

Affleck also chimed in on the rapport he’s been able to develop with Damon over the course of their lives.

MATT DAMON SAYS BEN AFFLECK IS TEXTING HIM ABOUT BASEBALL DESPITE BEING ON VACATION WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ

"I grew up with this guy, I've known him forever. We're from the same world and place, and stayed close and I often think about people who come into this business and there's some challenges that get thrown at you," Affleck explained. "And having somebody to go through it with me and bounce stuff off of has been really helpful."

"You're lucky if you get to do the job you love and luckier if it's with people that you love," he added.

MATT DAMON REVEALS THE ONE THING THAT HAS BEEN DIFFERENT ABOUT JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK’S REKINDLED ROMANCE

Back in August, Damon opened up about his pal's romance with Jennifer Lopez and said he has high hopes for the former exes who managed to find their way back to each other.

"Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," Damon said on "The Carlos Watson Show," according to People magazine .

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"They're both great," he added. "I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

Affleck and Lopez previously dated from 2002 until 2004 when they broke off their engagement. The two rekindled their romance earlier this year.