Keanu Reeves says Winona Ryder calls him ‘husband’

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s onscreen marriage nearly three decades ago has turned into a running joke between the actors.

Reeves revealed on “The Talk” Monday that Ryder would “once in a while” call him husband after their onscreen marriage on the set of the 1992 film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

“Once in a while, I will get a text, ‘Hello, husband,'” he said on “The Talk.”

Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in August that she and Reeves may have said “I do” in real life and never knew — until now. The couple got married in a scene in 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” but Ryder noted that director Francis Ford Coppola used a real priest to officiate the wedding.

“We actually got married in 'Dracula.' No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life,” the "Stranger Things" actress said. “In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”

Reeves said on Monday that he initially didn’t believe Ryder.

“And then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony, and Winona and I got married,” he said, adding that “it’s awesome.”

Reeves and Ryder have remained friends since starring in "Dracula" and continued to appear in movies together, most recently “Destination Wedding.”