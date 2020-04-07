Expand / Collapse search
Master P helps New Orleans during coronavirus, offers hand sanitizer, home cleanings

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Hip-hop icon Master P is providing free hand sanitizer and home cleaning services to New Orleans residents above the age of 60 to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic

The New Orleans native told TMZ Tuesday that anyone in that age range can apply for the hand sanitizers and a deep cleaning of their homes as long as they show identification.

Master P arrives to VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Master P arrives to VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

“A lot of people forget about the elderly. And my thing is making sure we go out and get them groceries, make monetary donations to them,” Master P told TMZ.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially adults above 60 and people with existing health problems, it can cause life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia.

Through his foundation, Team Hope NOLA, Master P had already been making donations to elderly residents for groceries, before adding cleaning services and hand sanitizer to the mix. The cleaning products are made by the rapper’s sons and their cleaning products business, Master Clean Life.

New Orleans, where Master P was born and raised, has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks. On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the New Orleans area had the highest death rate in the U.S.

As of Tuesday, Louisiana ranked fifth in the U.S. in terms of overall cases – nearly 15,000, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University, with more than 500 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

