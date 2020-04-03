Rapper YNW Melly tests positive for coronavirus in Florida jail while awaiting double murder trial

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while awaiting trial for a double murder, his attorney confirmed to Fox News.

"I can confirm he has tested positive for COVID-19 and I am moving for an emergency release for medical treatment," Florida attorney Bradford Cohen shared early Friday.

The attorney stressed the need for jails and prisons nationwide to better prepare for an influx of prisoners contracting the virus.

"The jails and prisons across the country need to be prepared for what I anticipate is an explosion of cases across the country. In anticipation, they should be provided heightened medical facilities and have contingency plans for immediate prisoner movement."

The attorney added that prisons "need to loosen the restrictions on alcohol-based wipes and hand sanitizer immediately."

"Without better protocol, this will be an extremely dangerous and deadly situation," Cohen said.

An Instagram account for the 20-year-old Florida native, whose real name is Jamell Demons, also confirmed his positive test results for COVID-19 late Thursday.

"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He'll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus," the Instagram post reads.

It continues: "He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please."

The post received nearly 1 million likes on Instagram overnight.

In April 2019, the rapper pleaded not guilty on two first-degree murder charges, according to Billboard.

Prosecutors reportedly are seeking the death penalty. The rapper allegedly was joined by an accomplice named Cortlen Henry, who goes by the stage name of "YNW Bortlen."

The murder victims have been identified as Christopher "Juvy" Thomas Jr. and Anthony "Sak" Williams, according to Billboard.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Manhattan ordered an early release from prison for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine because of his asthma, which makes the rapper-turned-informant more vulnerable to the novel virus.

YNW Melly joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Debi Mazar, Idris Elba and more stars who have tested positive for COVID-19.