'Masked Singer' cupcake dishes on famous family, reaction to the big reveal

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for episode five of season six, "Date Night," of "The Masked Singer," which aired on Oct. 13.

Another contestant has been unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

Wednesday night's episode saw the cupcake crumble, revealing the voice behind the mask as Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters.

Pointer and her sisters June, Bonnie and Anita are known for their R&B-pop hits like "Jump (For My Love)," "I'm So Excited" and "Fire."

The star, now 75, spoke to Fox News after being eliminated from the singing competition show. She said performing on the program "gives you that feeling of being a kid again at Halloween and doing something different and nice and fun and challenging."

In recent seasons, "The Masked Singer" has welcomed duos, beginning with Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black's appearance in season four. Pointer's turn on the show was originally going to be as a pair with sister Anita.

"She definitely wanted me to continue on to, you know, represent us as a group," Pointer said of her sister. "And I'm here at her beautiful home in Beverly Hills now and hanging out with her, and me and her and her granddaughter Roxie and a friend Melissa watched it together last night and just screamed our heads off."

After revealing their identities, competitors often comment on how difficult it is to perform in their elaborate costumes.

"You know those wardrobe boxes that you use to pack? If you're going to, if you can imagine singing with that on your head you kind of know what I felt like," she explained.

Ultimately, panelist Nicole Scherzinger guessed that it was Pointer behind the cupcake, while other panelists threw out wrong guesses.

"I felt honored to be even associated with the people that they were trying to guess who I was — Roberta Flack, Tina Turner, Grace Jones, Leslie Jones, RuPaul," Pointer gushed.

"The Masked Singer" returns Wednesday, Oct. 21.

