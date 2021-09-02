'The Masked Singer' teases wild season 6 with new behind-the-scenes video, costumes

"The Masked Singer" is preparing for its triumphant return.

The popular singing competition show's sixth season is set to premiere on FOX on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

In a behind-the-scenes featuring panelist Robin Thicke obtained by Fox 5 New York, fans got a glimpse at all of the action that isn't seen when the camera rolls for showtime.

The video begins with Thicke, 44, stashing away a binder full of "confidential information" that viewers are not "privy to just yet" before kicking off a tour of the set. The "Blurred Lines" singer is briefly joined by fellow panelist Ken Jeong.

'THE MASKED SINGER' REVEALS FIRST COSTUME FOR SEASON 6

"Everything's bigger this season," Thicke said. "Except Ken."

"Yes, exactly," the comedian agrees.

JOEY LAWRENCE SAYS HE'S OPEN TO JOINING 'THE MASKED SINGER'

Next, viewers are taken through "the mysterious mouth of ‘The Masked Singer,’" as Thicke puts it, to a small gallery backstage featuring costumes of past winners, including Wayne Brady's fox, Kandi Burruss' night angel and T-Pain's monster.

The singer then gave a tease about one of this year's performers.

"This year, we have some incredible costumes. One is the banana split," Thicke reveals. "The caterpillar – which is one of the favorite costumes – and then we have a mallard who's got a twang and sings a mean country song."

RITA WILSON IMPRESSES TWITTER WITH HER RAP SKILLS ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'

Fans then get a glimpse at the backside of the LED lights that illuminate the stage, which Thicke says "costs more than my life."

"This season, I'm supposed to do a duet with somebody, so don't miss that," he teases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also released were a slew of images of some of the upcoming contestants.

As noted by Thicke, the lineup contains a dapper duck and a banana split – a duo with one member dressed as a banana and the other as ice cream. Other competitors this season include a bull, a dalmatian, a cupcake, a hamster and the queen of hearts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER