Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 69

Bonnie Pointer, known as one of the original Pointer Sisters, has died, Fox News confirmed Monday. She was 69.

Her cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to publicist Roger Neal.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning," sister Anita Pointer said. "Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

LIAM NEESON'S MOTHER DEAD AT 94 ON THE DAY BEFORE ACTOR'S BIRTHDAY

Anita mentioned that Bonnie -- real name Patricia Pointer -- was her "best friend," saying they "never had a fight in our life."

She continued, "I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

MELISSA ETHERIDGE UPDATES FANS ABOUT HOW SHE'S COPING SINCE SON'S DEATH

Bonnie and her sisters achieved fame in the 1970s and '80s with R&B hits like "I"m So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)."

The group also ventured into country music with their song "Fairytale" and they became the first African-American group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, according to the release.

Bonnie Pointer also pursued a solo career, most notably producing the disco hit "Heaven Must Have Sent You."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bonnie's last recording was the song "Feels like June" with Anita in tribute to their late sister, June.

The Pointer Sisters have won three Grammys and earned 10 nominations.