Mary-Kate Olsen says she, Ashley Olsen are 'discreet people' in rare interview

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are opening up.

The famous twins, now 35, have lived in the spotlight since they starred in "Full House" as toddlers. Since then, they've slipped out of Hollywood and into the realm of fashion, but they've also done their best to avoid speaking publicly.

The duo recently offered up a rare interview to i-D magazine meant to coincide with the 15th anniversary of their fashion brand, The Row.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate said when asked about her brand's modest designs.

"I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal," Ashley added. "Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place."

Ashley later said that she and her sister "didn’t want to be in front of" their fashion brand and even didn't "want to let people know it was us." They want the focus to be on the product, she explained.

Model Gigi Hadid chimed in as well, saying that their awareness of the public's attention on them has an influence on their designs.

"I guess they are aware of [being photographed], but whether or not they are, it seems like that’s what they’ve designed for," she said. "It’s very liberating when you are one of the most photographed people, including them, to be like this can make me look chic and feel protected."

Ashley also addressed what it's like working with her sister.

"We like working together and we like having that dialogue," she said. "I think it helps harden your ideas to be able to hear them out loud, to speak something through. You know, we definitely go by intuition and instinct and it can either confirm that feeling, or if we’re both not feeling right about something, for some reason, we just don’t do it. Our instincts are kind of the same."

The former actress continued: "But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on. And managing design is one thing and then also running the business side is another and I think you have a lot of decisions to make. I mean, when you put those two things together, there’s a lot of decisions to make on a daily basis, so I think we feel fortunate that we can have that dialogue and divide and conquer a bit."

Speaking on their collaborative attitude, Mary-Kate said that they've been able to build strong relationships with others over their years in the industry.

"… It’s nice when you can feel like you’re curating new friendships with like-minded people around the world," said the Daytime Emmy nominee.