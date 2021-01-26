Mary-Kate Olsen, 34, and Olivier Sarkozy, 51, finalize their divorce nine months after separating: report

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have reportedly finalized their divorce.

The case was disposed by the New York Supreme Court on Monday, Us Weekly reported. According to the outlet, the judge has signed off on the pair’s settlement agreement, granting the divorce.

The exes previously reunited less than two weeks ago for a virtual hearing to sort out the details of their separation.

Reps for the fashion mogul, 34, and French banker, 51, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Olsen previously signed a petition to divorce Sarkozy in April, TMZ reported at the time.

However, the former child star’s request for an emergency divorce was denied in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. New York City Judge Michael Katz said the matter wasn’t "essential" in nature and thus, the estranged pair had to follow the proper channels in settling their marital dispute.

"Currently, we are only accepting essential, emergency matters for filing," a spokesperson for the New York courts said in a statement to Fox News. "The original filing was rejected by the New York County clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure.

"They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-parte judge, a New York State Supreme Court judge," the note continued. "He determined that it is not an essential matter, so they can’t file anything at this point."

Olsen was reportedly looking to speed up the process after she claimed Sarkozy terminated the lease of the New York City apartment they shared and sent a notice to Olsen that she needed to vacate by May 18.

Page Six reported at the time that Olsen stated in her filing: "I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property, as well."

Amid the divorce, Olsen moved to a $325,000 Hamptons rental for the summer.

The couple originally tied the knot in 2015.

