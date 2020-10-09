Mary-Kate Olsen is dating again after divorce: report

Mary-Kate Olsen is back on the dating scene after splitting from her ex Olivier Sarkozy in May.

The couple was married for five years and, after reportedly spending her summer in the Hamptons on Long Island, N.Y., she's back in New York City.

"She's single and having fun," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She's not seriously with anyone, but she's dating."

The insider added, "She's doing great and seems happier than she's been in a long time."

MARY-KATE OLSEN WANTED CHILDREN WITH OLIVIER SARKOZY BEFORE DIVORCE, SOURCE CLAIMS

Olsen, 34, filed an emergency petition to file for divorce in April from Sarkozy, 50, but her bid was denied due to the moratorium put in place amid the coronavirus crisis.

The pair's split was not deemed an emergency by the court but when the moratorium was lifted in late May, she was able to officially file.

Sarkozy and Olsen first began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. Sarkozy has two children from a previous marriage.

The former child star turned fashion designer said of married life back in 2017: "I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”