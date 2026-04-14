Trump-backed mega event to bring all 50 states to DC in World’s Fair-style bash

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A 110-foot Ferris wheel, state pavilions and patriotic festivities are coming to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of a 16-day "Great American State Fair" marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

"As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, the National Mall will once again serve as the stage for telling our nation’s story. Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a release. "The Great American State Fair will bring all 50 states and six territories together in one place, showcasing the people, landscapes, and traditions that define this country," he said.

Organizers announced the event Tuesday, saying the fair will bring together all 50 states and six U.S. territories for a national celebration stretching from the Capitol to the Washington Monument.

Freedom250, the nonpartisan group helping coordinate the broader America250 effort, said the fair will feature food, games, exhibits and themed attractions designed to showcase the country’s culture, history and innovation.

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A newly released rendering offered a bird’s-eye view of the planned fairgrounds, including the Ferris wheel, while organizers also said the refurbished Smithsonian carousel will be part of the celebration.

Every state and the six territories of the U.S. were extended an invitation by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

"Bound together by a shared promise, our nation is a union of diverse states and territories — distinct in character, united in purpose, and driven by the enduring pursuit of freedom," said Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach.

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Krach added, "this summer, the Great American State Fair will bring that spirit to life on the National Mall, celebrating the ingenuity, perseverance, and pride that define America as we come together to mark the nation’s 250th."

The World’s Fair-scale event will have pavilions touching on five national themes: Made in America, American Heartland, American Innovates, The American Canvas, and Faith & Family.

There will also be celebrations for Military Appreciation Day, Wings of Freedom, The Next 250, and more.

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The U.S. has hosted over two dozen variations of the World’s Fair since first hosted in Philadelphia in 1876, according to the State Department.

The fair will kick off on Thursday, June 25 for "The American Canon: Opening Day" which will launch the event as a national exposition.