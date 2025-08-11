Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Martin Scorsese threatened to get a gun to protect ‘Taxi Driver’ from studio cuts

Oscar-winning director admits he threatened Columbia Pictures executives over censorship demands in 1976

By Christina Dugan Ramirez
Though it's been nearly 40 years since Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" hit theaters, the Oscar Award-winning director still recalls the extreme measures he considered taking in order to convince the studio to greenlight the 1976 film in its entirety. 

In a preview clip for Apple TV+'s documentary "Mr. Scorsese," the 82-year-old director, along with Steven Spielberg, recalled the studio's (Columbia Pictures) concern about the movie's bloody content.

"Marty was very upset," Spielberg, 78, said at the beginning of the clip. "I get a call at the office, and he said, ‘Steve, Steve, this is Marty. Can you come over to the house?’"

JODIE FOSTER CLAIMS ROBERT DE NIRO WAS ‘SCARED’ OF HER WHEN SHE WAS 12 IN 'TAXI DRIVER'

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese once threatened studio executives to greenlight his 1976 film, "Taxi Driver." (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

"They wanted me to cut all the blood spurting," Scorsese reveals. "They wanted me to cut the guy who loses the hand..."

"You got a gun?" an interviewer asks him behind the scenes.

"I was going to get one," he admits. 

"So you said you were going to get a gun?" the interviewer asks. "And you said you were going to do what with the gun?"

"I don't know. I was angry. I said I was going to threaten them... I'll maybe just shoot or something. I had no idea. I mean, I was just threatening. What I wanted to do, and not with a gun, I would go in, find out where the rough cut is, and break the windows and take it away. They were going to destroy the film anyway, you know. So let me destroy it. I'll destroy it. But before destroying it, I'm going to steal it."

"Spielberg said, 'Marty, stop that. Marty you can't do that.' I said... The more they said no, the more I said I was going to do it," he continues.

Spielberg said someone, possibly Scorsese, "mollified" the Motion Picture Association of America.

"What if we take that whole sequence and tone the color down and make it feel more like a tabloid," Scorsese said.

Martin Scorsese, record executive David Geffen, actress Marlo Thomas and screenwriter Robert Towne, at a screening of Scorsese's "Taxi Driver," February 1976. 

Martin Scorsese, record executive David Geffen, actress Marlo Thomas and screenwriter Robert Towne, at a screening of Scorsese's "Taxi Driver," February 1976.  (Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

"He saved the movie because he didn't have to cut any of the violence, he just had to take the color red down to a kind of brown," Spielberg explained.

A representative for Scorsese did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

The film, which starred Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro, received four nominations at the 49th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (De Niro) and Best Supporting Actress (Foster).

In 2024, Foster — who has been acting since she was 3 years old — opened up about her experience filming the thriller. 

Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro in a scene from Taxi Driver

Jodie Foster starred in the film alongside Robert De Niro.  (Columbia Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

"I first worked with Martin Scorsese when I was about 10 on ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,'" she said in an interview with W magazine. "By the time I was 12, I’d made a lot more films than De Niro or Scorsese."

"They were definitely scared of me. ‘What do we do with this 12-year-old?’ I was in my hot pants and corkies, or whatever those platform shoes were called."

Foster played a child prostitute in the 1976 drama. De Niro was 31 during filming, and he'd been acting for around a decade. Scorsese had directed seven full-length films and a number of shorts at the time.

