Martha Stewart wows fans in racy, 'unhinged' new video

Martha Stewart drove fans wild on social media with what they are calling a "saucy" and "unhinged" new video, featuring a succulent strawberry and a spool of fresh honey.

In the video, Stewart shows off a variety of products from Mac Cosmetics, though most of her followers were focused more on her delivery than the advertisement.

The comment section on the post was filled with fans marveling at Stewart, who amplified the sexiness by speaking softly.

"What gets me in the nude," she asked. "How about a strawberry, fresh picked from the garden? Best in the hot sun," she said, biting into the juicy fruit. "Honey," she said, eating the sticky goo from a spool. "Makes a mess."

"Ok saucy Martha!!!" one fan wrote. Another commented, "Martha is unhinged these days."

One of Stewart's followers joked, "Its like an intro to her OF [OnlyFans]."

"Martha Stewart being dirty wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card," another comment read.

One person called her a "naughty girl," while another dubbed her "the hottest woman on the internet."

A resounding sentiment expressed by fans was that the 83-year-old businesswoman was an "icon" and inspiration. "When I grow up I want to be like Martha," one user wrote on Instagram. "An icon," another put simply.

Posting suggestive content is not new for Stewart, who has embraced her sexuality in recent years, even appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue in 2023 and reveling in her status as a "sex symbol."

"It's a good example for others, actually," she told InStyle, of being revered at an older age. "I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around."

In a separate interview with AARP, Stewart commented on aging in general, saying it wasn't something she thought about. "How old I am, slowing down, retiring – I just don't dwell on that," she explained.

"People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest," she explained. "I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day. Staying fresh, being interesting and interested. Staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships."

