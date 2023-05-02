Martha Stewart, 81, feels ‘fantastic’ being ‘sex symbol’: ‘I've been working on my legs’

Martha Stewart has big plans to show off her toned physique this summer.

The businesswoman spoke out about being a sex symbol at 81 years old and admitted she thinks it's "fantastic."

"It's a good example for others, actually," she said during an interview with InStyle.

"I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around."

Stewart hopes other women will follow in her footsteps and embrace their confidence, regardless of age.

The cookbook author revealed her secrets to feeling youthful, which includes Pilates, organic food and skin care.

"I have all organic food. I don't diet necessarily, but I watch what I eat," Stewart pointed out.

"I do Pilates three times a week with an instructor. I have a massage. I go to a chiropractor. These are all things I just do to keep feeling good."

Stewart is excited to flaunt her toned legs this summer.

"I love sort of baggy shorts, so I have accumulated a small collection of shorts," she said.

"I've been working on my legs at Pilates, and I'm going to show them off this summer."

Stewart added that a good skin care routine keeps her complexion looking youthful and flawless.

Although Stewart opts for pricier skin care products — Mario Badescu serums and Clé de Peau — she added, "I know they're very expensive, but they actually work."

She continued to encourage women to make time for their own beauty regimens.

"If you have good skin care, you can have beautiful skin. And it doesn't have to cost a fortune. You just have to do it."

As for her dating life, Stewart confessed in March she doesn’t have time for romance and prioritizes her career first.

"If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance," Stewart told E! News. "I have a hard time making room for both, and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice."

Stewart previously married Andrew Stewart in 1961 before divorcing in 1990. The couple share daughter Alexis Stewart, 57.