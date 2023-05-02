Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Martha Stewart, 81, feels ‘fantastic’ being ‘sex symbol’: ‘I've been working on my legs’

Martha Stewart spills secrets to looking and feeling youthful

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
OJBECTified: Martha Stewart Video

OJBECTified: Martha Stewart

The lifestyle icon opens up about her highs and lows in a revealing profile.

Martha Stewart has big plans to show off her toned physique this summer.

The businesswoman spoke out about being a sex symbol at 81 years old and admitted she thinks it's "fantastic."

"It's a good example for others, actually," she said during an interview with InStyle.

"I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around."

MARTHA STEWART HAS HIGH DATING EXPECTATIONS BUT ISN'T READY TO 'TAKE CARE OF A MAN FULL TIME'

Martha Stewart at Vanity Fair event

Martha Stewart said it's "fantastic" she's considered a sex symbol at 81 years old. (Getty Images)

Stewart hopes other women will follow in her footsteps and embrace their confidence, regardless of age.

The cookbook author revealed her secrets to feeling youthful, which includes Pilates, organic food and skin care. 

"I have all organic food. I don't diet necessarily, but I watch what I eat," Stewart pointed out.

"I do Pilates three times a week with an instructor. I have a massage. I go to a chiropractor. These are all things I just do to keep feeling good."

Martha Stewart smiles on red carpet

Martha Stewart revealed her secrets to feeling youthful, which includes Pilates, organic food and skin care.  (Getty Images)

Stewart is excited to flaunt her toned legs this summer.

"I love sort of baggy shorts, so I have accumulated a small collection of shorts," she said.

"I've been working on my legs at Pilates, and I'm going to show them off this summer."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

Stewart added that a good skin care routine keeps her complexion looking youthful and flawless.

Although Stewart opts for pricier skin care products — Mario Badescu serums and Clé de Peau — she added, "I know they're very expensive, but they actually work."

MARTHA STEWART AGREES WITH FANS OVER HER SEXY POOLSIDE PIC: 'DEFINITELY A THIRST TRAP'

She continued to encourage women to make time for their own beauty regimens

Martha Stewart smiles in a brown sweater and chain necklace at the CFDA Fashion Awards carpet

Martha Stewart said a good skin care routine keeps her complexion looking youthful and flawless. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

"If you have good skin care, you can have beautiful skin. And it doesn't have to cost a fortune. You just have to do it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As for her dating life, Stewart confessed in March she doesn’t have time for romance and prioritizes her career first. 

Martha Stewart red carpet

Martha Stewart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

"If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance," Stewart told E! News. "I have a hard time making room for both, and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart previously married Andrew Stewart in 1961 before divorcing in 1990. The couple share daughter Alexis Stewart, 57.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending