Entertainment

Martha Stewart reveals 'lots of people' slide into her DMs after viral thirst traps

The 84-year-old lifestyle maven confirms she's currently single but teases that she has many friends who 'keep her happy'

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Martha Stewart sparks fury with photo from cruise ship Video

Martha Stewart sparks fury with photo from cruise ship

Outnumbered panelists discuss internet critics' response after Martha Stewart used an iceberg in her cocktail.

Martha Stewart revealed that she has received an influx of flirtatious direct messages from hopeful suitors due to her viral "thirst traps."

During an appearance on "Today," the 84-year-old lifestyle maven opened up about being hit on via her Instagram page. 

After praising the sexy photos that Stewart shared over the summer, "Today" show co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked Stewart, "Who slid into your DMs with these traps?"

MARTHA STEWART WOWS FANS IN RACY, ‘UNHINGED’ NEW VIDEO

"Lots of people," the former model said. 

Martha Stewart smiles while walking in NYC.

Martha Stewart revealed that "many people" have slid into her DMs since she began posting her viral "thirst traps." (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

However, Stewart confirmed that she is currently single, telling Bush Hager and "Today" co-host Rosie Perez, "No, I'm not dating anybody special."

"But I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy," she added with a coy smile.

The homemaking guru has embraced her sexuality in recent years after she began posting her thirst traps at age 78. 

Martha Stewart in her pool

The 84-year-old launched her sexy selfie spree in 2020.  (Martha Stewart Instagram)

Stewart's sexy selfie spree began in July 2020 when she posted a sultry poolside snap on Instagram. 

In the image, Stewart was seen emerging from her pool while wearing a black bathing suit. The TV personality rocked frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara on as she pouted her lips at the camera. 

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!" she captioned the photo.

"After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!" Stewart added.

Stewart's provocative photo stunned fans, who praised the cookbook author's youthful appearance and deemed the snap a "thirst trap" — a photo meant to show off one's sexier side.

Martha Stewart only wearing an apron while holding a cup of coffee

Stewart's cultivation of her sex symbol status has led to many endorsement deals.  (Martha Stewart Instagram )

Stewart later revealed that she had received an outpouring of attention after the image went viral.

"I got so many proposals and so many propositions," Stewart said during a 2021 appearance on "The Ellen Show." "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

Since her original "thirst trap," the entrepreneur has continued to up the ante by frequently posting sexy shots. While speaking with People magazine in 2023, Stewart explained that she was inspired by her famous photo, which she recalled was the result of a happy accident. 

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," Stewart told the outlet.

"It looked so good, so I posted it," she continued. "I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

Martha Stewart in a beige silk robe bites into a strawberry, split sucks honey off a honey dripper split applies lip liner with her mouth agape

The lifestyle maven has said that she likes posting provocative content because "it's just so fun." (Martha Stewart Instagram)

Stewart's cultivation of her bombshell image has led to other endorsement deals and opportunities. In May 2023, Stewart made history as the oldest person to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. The then-81-year-old posed in a daring white one-piece with a plunging neckline and a burnt orange cover-up draped around her shoulders.

During her recent appearance on "Today," Stewart, who celebrated her birthday last month, made it clear that she had no interest in discussing her age. 

"We need to wish you a happy birthday, you just turned 84," Bush Hager told Stewart. 

"Ugh, why do we need to talk about that?" Stewart quipped before changing the subject. 

Martha Stewart at Sports Illustrated event

Stewart has previously shared that she finds the topic of aging "boring." (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

In her interview for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Stewart candidly shared her perspective on the topic of aging.

"I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living and not aging," she said. "The whole aging thing is so boring. You know what I mean?"

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

