Martha Stewart reveals 'lots of people' slide into her DMs after viral thirst traps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart revealed that she has received an influx of flirtatious direct messages from hopeful suitors due to her viral "thirst traps."

During an appearance on "Today," the 84-year-old lifestyle maven opened up about being hit on via her Instagram page.

After praising the sexy photos that Stewart shared over the summer, "Today" show co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked Stewart, "Who slid into your DMs with these traps?"

MARTHA STEWART WOWS FANS IN RACY, ‘UNHINGED’ NEW VIDEO

"Lots of people," the former model said.

However, Stewart confirmed that she is currently single, telling Bush Hager and "Today" co-host Rosie Perez, "No, I'm not dating anybody special."

"But I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy," she added with a coy smile.

The homemaking guru has embraced her sexuality in recent years after she began posting her thirst traps at age 78.

Stewart's sexy selfie spree began in July 2020 when she posted a sultry poolside snap on Instagram.

In the image, Stewart was seen emerging from her pool while wearing a black bathing suit. The TV personality rocked frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara on as she pouted her lips at the camera.

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!" she captioned the photo.

"After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!" Stewart added.

Stewart's provocative photo stunned fans, who praised the cookbook author's youthful appearance and deemed the snap a "thirst trap" — a photo meant to show off one's sexier side.

Stewart later revealed that she had received an outpouring of attention after the image went viral.

"I got so many proposals and so many propositions," Stewart said during a 2021 appearance on "The Ellen Show." "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

Since her original "thirst trap," the entrepreneur has continued to up the ante by frequently posting sexy shots. While speaking with People magazine in 2023, Stewart explained that she was inspired by her famous photo, which she recalled was the result of a happy accident.

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," Stewart told the outlet.

"It looked so good, so I posted it," she continued. "I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

Stewart's cultivation of her bombshell image has led to other endorsement deals and opportunities. In May 2023, Stewart made history as the oldest person to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. The then-81-year-old posed in a daring white one-piece with a plunging neckline and a burnt orange cover-up draped around her shoulders.

During her recent appearance on "Today," Stewart, who celebrated her birthday last month, made it clear that she had no interest in discussing her age.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We need to wish you a happy birthday, you just turned 84," Bush Hager told Stewart.

"Ugh, why do we need to talk about that?" Stewart quipped before changing the subject.

In her interview for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Stewart candidly shared her perspective on the topic of aging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living and not aging," she said. "The whole aging thing is so boring. You know what I mean?"