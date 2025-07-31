Martha Stewart embraces ‘sex symbol’ status at 84 after viral thirst trap photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart is continuing to show off her sexy side as she turns 84.

The media mogul, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, recently starred in a sultry ad campaign for Rexona Australia's new Whole Body Deodorant. In a cheeky commercial shared on the deodorant brand's Instagram page, Stewart was seen wearing a slinky blue satin négligée with a matching robe as she touted the product's features.

"Hello, Australia. I'm Martha Stewart, your favorite influencer's favorite influencer," the former "Martha Stewart Living" host said as she turned away from a window overlooking the ocean at the luxurious Crypto Castle in Sydney, Australia.

"I'm here to show you how to use Rexona's new full-body deodorant. It gives full-body odor protection," Stewart continued as a person off-camera presented the product to her on a silver platter.

The video cuts to multiple close-ups of Stewart superimposed over a video of a wave crashing over rocks as she seductively murmurs, "Citrus. citrus, citrus, citrus."

Stewart went on to demonstrate how she uses the deodorant on her body as the wording "The Thighs" flashed across the screen. "I start with my thighs like a sponge cake," Stewart said while seated in a chair and holding up the product. Later, rubbing her thighs.

Fast-forward to the end of the commercial, the ad concluded as Stewart addressed the camera and said, "Now I know what you're wondering, Australia, and the answer is, ‘Yes.’"

"You can use it down under," she added with a wink. "And yes, I'm Martha Stewart."

The lifestyle guru has embraced her sexuality in recent years after she began posting "thirst traps" at age 78.

Stewart's sexy selfie spree began in July 2020 when she posted a sultry poolside snap on Instagram.

In the image, Stewart was seen emerging from her pool while wearing a black bathing suit. The TV personality rocked frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara on as she pouted her lips at the camera.

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!" she captioned the photo.

"After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!" Stewart added.

Stewart's provocative photo stunned fans, who praised the cookbook author's youthful appearance and deemed the snap a "thirst trap" — a photo meant to show off one's sexier side.

Days later, Stewart spoke with Entertainment Tonight and admitted she didn't know the meaning of the term "thirst trap"

Upon learning the definition of the slang phrase, Stewart agreed, saying "That's definitely a thirst trap."

Stewart explained that the photo wasn't intended to be a "thirst trap," telling the outlet she "just thought I looked great coming out of the pool."

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face," she recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

Stewart later revealed that she had received an outpouring of attention from hopeful suitors after the image went viral.

"I got so many proposals and so many propositions," Stewart said during a 2021 appearance on "The Ellen Show." "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

Since her original "thirst trap," the entrepreneur has continued to up the ante by frequently posting sexy shots. While speaking with People magazine in 2023, Stewart explained that she was inspired by her famous photo, which she recalled was the result of a happy accident.

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," Stewart told the outlet.

"It looked so good, so I posted it," she continued. "I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

Aside from her latest partnership with Rexona Australia, Stewart's cultivation of her bombshell image has led to other endorsement deals and opportunities.

In 2022, Stewart appeared in an ad to promote Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice flavor. The lifestyle maven was clad only in a white apron as she stood in a kitchen and sipped a cup of coffee.

"Hi there. I'm just enjoying the natural flavor of pumpkin spice from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and nothing else — literally," Stewart said.

"Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty. . . . No, no, no. Not me," she added with a smile. "My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters pumpkin spice coffee."

In May 2023, Stewart made history as the oldest person to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. The then-81-year-old posed in a daring white one-piece with a plunging neckline and a burnt orange cover-up draped around her shoulders.

Stewart was asked to become a cover star for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue in November 2022, and the shoot took place at the end of January 2023.

In her interview for the issue, Stewart recalled her reaction upon landing the history-making gig.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’" Stewart said. "And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."

"That was kind of a request that I've never had before," Stewart added. "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge."

Stewart also shared her perspective on aging, a topic that she noted she doesn't find particularly interesting.

"I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living and not aging," she said. "The whole aging thing is so boring. You know what I mean?"

In January, Stewart became one of the stars of MAC Cosmetics' "I Only Wear MAC" campaign. In a video shared on MAC Cosmetics' Instagram page, Stewart donned a dusty pink satin robe as she stood in a kitchen and tasted a variety of food after applying some products from the brand's nude lip collection.

"What gets me in the nude?" she asked. "How about a strawberry, fresh picked from the garden? Best in the hot sun," she said, biting into the juicy fruit.

"Honey. Mmm, golden amber" she said as she licked the sticky substance from a spool. "Makes a mess."

"Try eating one of these," Stewart said while holding up a piece of pomegranate. "In a lily white bed," she continued. "Can't do it."

After sharpening a lip pencil, Stewart brushed it on her mouth, saying, "I love the glide."

"MAC lipsticks . . . smell like vanilla," she said at the end of the clip.

While speaking with InStyle magazine in 2023, Stewart explained how she was reveling in her status as a " sex symbol ." The 18-time Daytime Emmy Award winner told the outlet that earning the label felt "fantastic."

"It's a good example for others, actually," she told InStyle, of being revered at an older age. "I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around."

In a 2023 interview with AARP, Stewart explained that she doesn't spend much time thinking about aging in general.

"How old I am, slowing down, retiring – I just don't dwell on that," she said.

"People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest," Stewart continued. "I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day."

"Staying fresh, being interesting and interested. Staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships."