Martha Stewart, 82, shares sizzling 'thirst trap' selfie: 'Save some sexy for the rest of us!'

Martha Stewart is living her best life heading into the new year.

Stewart, 82, didn't let challenging travel plans stop her from snapping a sultry bathroom selfie on Friday morning as the host with the most posed in a silk nightie for her millions of followers.

The entrepreneur set the internet on fire with her latest "thirst trap," with followers and fans fawning over Stewart's fresh-faced photo shared on Instagram.

"After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way - we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe)," the television host captioned the snap.

"I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!"

Fans flocked to Stewart's comments with praise for the media mogul's mirror selfie. Interior decorator Lauren Makk wrote, "Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama!"

Actress Ellen Pompeo said Stewart was a "smoke show," while comedian Heather McMahan noted the photo was "absolute fire Martha!"

Fitness trainer Jess Brown wrote, "We were due for a thirst trap and the people have been waiting!" while another fan added, "Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha."

Stewart has become an expert at taking selfies, and earlier this summer she shared a poolside snap from the Hotel Castello di Reschio in Italy.

The #castellodireschio is a 13 century castle remade by a very creative couple into a special resort of extraordinary quality," she wrote. "The heated pool in a stone tower was the perfect place for a new selfie! Dark. Candle lit. Mysterious. Relaxing before a massage and ablutions prior to @brunellocucinelli_brand founders 70th birthday in Solomeo."

In May, Stewart made history as the oldest woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

She admitted her "good" genes were from her mother, and said that her life philosophy was to focus on "good living" instead of aging.

"I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living, and not aging. The whole aging thing is so boring. You know what I mean?" Stewart said during an appearance on the "Today" show.

"I have a hospital called the Center for Living at Mt. Sinai. I started this hospital with Mt. Sinai and it's all about growing old gracefully. We don't think about aging, we think about successful living, and we try to install in people the desire to eat well, exercise well, have friends, to have pets — to do all the things that make you happy as you get older. So that's what I'm all about."