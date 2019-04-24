Martha Stewart on Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal: ‘I just feel sorry for them’

Martha Stewart "feels sorry" for actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin who are embroiled in the college admissions scandal.

The business mogul was at the Time 100 gala in New York City on Tuesday when she was asked by “Entertainment Tonight” what type of advice she may have for Loughlin and Huffman “about what may be to come” for the two women.

“I just feel sorry for them and they might have made a bad mistake,” Stewart replied.

Stewart, 77, served time in prison after she was convicted on numerous felony charges. She served five months at a women’s prison in Alderson, W.Va., in 2004. Stewart opened up on her prison stay to Katie Couric in 2017.

“But no one should have to go through that. It’s a very, very awful thing,” she told Couric.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty last week to charges that they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Huffman agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She is slated to appear in Boston on May 21 to enter her plea.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a prison sentence on the low end of four to 10 months for Huffman, who was charged with paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.