Felicity Huffman could avoid jail time in college admissions scandal: report

Felicity Huffman's remorse, lack of criminal history and the relatively lower amount she bribed a Harvard graduate could help her avoid jail time in the college admissions scandal, according to a report. She was also one of the first parents ensnared in the scandal to announce she would plead guilty.

Huffman allegedly paid a Harvard graduate $15,000 to correct her daughter’s SAT, giving her a 400-point boost from an earlier test. Some of the parents charged in the scandal allegedly paid as much as $500,000 to get their kids into elite schools, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Under 2019 federal sentencing guidelines, Huffman could face four to 10 months, a defense attorney told the Times. Since her recommended sentence is on the lower end, she could end up serving her sentence at home while wearing an ankle monitor.

She will also likely have one year of probation, her daughter’s test score will be adjusted and she will reportedly have to forfeit the $15,000 and pay a $20,000 fine, USA Today reported.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman said in a statement obtained by Fox earlier this month.

Huffman is reportedly due back in court on May 21.