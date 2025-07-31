Martha Stewart takes jab at Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, questions if she 'knows what she's talking about'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart took a slight jab at Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"Meghan I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about," Stewart, told Yahoo Lifestyle earlier this week of Markle's brand, which is known for raspberry spreads, teas, limited-edition wildflower honey and edible flowers.

"Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

The 83-year-old original lifestyle guru did praise Gwyneth Paltrow for her success in Goop.

"Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses," Stewart said of the lifestyle brand founder. "She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress! She’s pretty powerful."

Earlier this year, Paltrow did an interview with Vanity Fair in which she told the magazine, "I don’t know Meghan and Harry," who also live in Montecito, California. "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all.

"Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."

Paltrow, who also found her way to the lifestyle space after an acting career, told Vanity Fair she wasn’t overly familiar with Markle’s widely panned Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," or her brand As Ever but was inclined to support her.

Referring to the backlash Markle has received, Paltrow said when "there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

The two ladies poked fun at their rumored feud after the "Shakespeare in Love" actress said she didn’t know her Montecito neighbor "at all."

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever," the Goop founder said in a video on her Instagram story while answering fans for an "Ask me a question" segment.

A fan asked, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

Paltrow then panned her phone to the left, revealing a shrugging Markle sitting at her kitchen table eating a piece of pie before starting to laugh. Markle also posted the video to her Instagram story at the time.