Martha Stewart admits she’s never ordered takeout despite being Uber Eats spokesperson

Martha Stewart revealed she refuses to order food delivery despite being a spokesperson for Uber Eats.

Stewart appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" alongside celebrity chef José Andrés. The two were talking about their filming experience for NBC's new cooking competition show, "Yes, Chef!"

"I tried to go to every great restaurant in Toronto," Stewart claimed. "And they have great restaurants in Toronto."

"And I go, ‘Do they deliver?’" Clarkson joked. "No, I do like going out …"

Stewart chimed in, "Do you want to know a secret? I have never ordered in."

"Are you kidding me?" Clarkson asked. "You’ve never been like, ‘It’s a Taco Bell night. We’re just doing it?'"

"My daughter will vouch for me," Stewart explained, before adding, "Never ordered in. So I will go out or I will not eat."

"She's so pure," Andrés joked.

Fox News Digital reached out to Uber Eats for comment.

Stewart starred in Uber Eats' Super Bowl commercial this past February alongside pop sensation Charli XCX. The ad spot played into the social media trend game, "We listen, and we don't judge."

"Honestly, Charli, when my agent first gave me your name, I thought it was the Wi-Fi password," Stewart said.

"Well, when my agent told me you were doing this, I thought you would be doing the catering," Charlie shot back.

"We listen, and we don’t judge," the two said together.

The two were also joined by Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Bacon.

McConaughey played multiple characters in the Super Bowl ad and his method acting "scared" Stewart.

"He is a method actor," she explained to Kate Hudson during an episode of her "The Martha Stewart Podcast" in March. "He had to play 10 characters, and he got into each character, and it takes him about 15 minutes."

"He's grunting and breathing and jumping," she noted, adding, "that scared me."

