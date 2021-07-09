'Marrying Millions' star Bill Hutchinson sued by Texas woman alleging sexual assault, battery

"Marrying Millions" star Bill Hutchinson is being sued by a female college student in Texas who alleges the real estate mogul sexually assaulted her.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News, a young woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has filed a lawsuit against Hutchinson, 63, his real estate investment firm Dunhill Partners, Inc., and Virgin Hotels Dallas, LLC. She is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million.

The woman is a college student currently studying business at a prominent Texas University. In the lawsuit filed last Friday at a district court in Dallas, the young woman claims her communication with Hutchinson began on social media through direct messages. Jane Doe claims she was seeking career advice from the real estate professional and he requested she send him her resume.

Jane Doe alleges that her expectations of a "mentorship" with Hutchinson turned toward manipulation, however.

"Hutchinson knew that Jane Doe had experience a series of hardships that Hutchinson was aware of and used to attempt to manipulate and seek sex from Jane Doe even though she had told him several times that she was interested in friendship and mentorship from Hutchinson as it pertained to his success in real estate and business," the petition states.

The two began to meet in Dallas, and at the time, Jane Doe claims she was "under this impression that Hutchinson would speak to her about the real estate business and help with her professional opportunities."

On or about June 6, 2020, Jane Doe alleges she met Hutchinson at the Dallas Virgin Hotel, which is owned by Virgin and his firm Dunhill Partners, Inc.

"At this meeting, Hutchinson assaulted Jane Doe and attempted to sexually assault Jane Doe. During this meeting, Hutchinson ordered numerous alcoholic beverages and provided alcohol to Jane Doe without identifying her age or if she could legally consume alcohol," the documents state.

Jane Doe claims to have become intoxicated and that Hutchinson took her to an "apartment near the hotel that he owned."

"Despite being clearly intoxicated, Hutchinson continued to touch Jane Doe. Jane Doe made efforts not to go into the apartment by suggesting they go to the pool. Unfortunately, she was unable to convince Hutchinson to go to the pool," the docs continue.

Once into a bedroom, the lawsuit alleges Hutchinson "pushed Jane Doe down on the bed" and "attempted to force himself onto her."

"Hutchinson grabbed Jane Doe's hand and put it on his penis. Hutchinson refused to let Jane Doe go, despite the fact that she was intoxicated and unable to consent. Jane Doe repeatedly told Hutchinson ‘no,’ but Hutchinson did not listen. Hutchinson touched Jane Doe's breast and butt without her consent," the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit claims Hutchinson informed Jane Doe that he wanted to have sex with her and "repeatedly" asked if she was a virgin. She kicked him and later used her cell phone to record the incident.

Hutchinson's driver later informed the alleged victim that he had "displayed a similar pattern of behavior with numerous other young women" and committed "other sexual assaults and inappropriate behavior" on the premises of Dunhill Partners, Inc. and the Virgin hotel, the docs further allege.

"Upon information and belief, Defendant Dunhill and Defendant Virgin knew of Hutchinson's predatory and assaultive conduct, yet did nothing to stop it, prevent it, or bar Hutchinson from the Virgin Dallas' premises," the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit accuses Hutchinson of assault and battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment. It also accuses defendants Dunhill and Virgin of negligence and negligent failure to protect, train or educate.

The lawsuit was filed just one day after Fox News confirmed Hutchinson was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in his home, which he has denied.

"I’m innocent of this charge and accusation. Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court," the TV star said in a statement to TMZ.

The lawsuit states Jane Doe already hired attorneys Michelle Simpson Tuegel and trial attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del but decided last Thursday she wanted to move forward with the lawsuit after the news of his arrest.

"It's now clear to me and to the whole world that Bill Hutchinson has attacked multiple women," the victim said in a statement. "I hope other women who have suffered like me will help each other, and we all band together and hold him accountable for being what he is: a sexual predator."

In a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, Simpson Tuegel said, "Over the past few days since filing the initial lawsuit we have had a number of people contacting our office regarding abusive assaults and harassments by Bill Hutchinson, which I did expect, sadly. We have talked to a number of other victims. We are now representing two other victims in addition to the one we filed the lawsuit for on Friday.

"It's a very sad truth but I believe it is highly likely that Bill Hutchinson was victimizing women for decades backdating these assaults and that there are a lot of women out there. We want those other women to know they are not alone and to have the courage to add their voices to this and to report him, frankly. It's important that he be held accountable in both the civil and criminal systems. Reporting that information is part of that process and can help other victims."

"He ignored our client’s clear communications and exploited a vulnerable young woman seeking professional guidance. Instead, he liquored her up and forced himself on her," Zendeh Del added.

Also last week, Hutchinson was charged with sexually assaulting and battering a pair of teenagers. The Orange County District Attorney's Office in California confirmed to Fox News that the reality star has been charged after allegedly assaulting two 16-year-old girls while vacationing in Laguna Beach.

According to the DA, the charges allege that he raped one of the teens "while she was unconscious." He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and is now free on $100,000 bail.

Reps for Hutchinson did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Hutchinson is a real estate mogul and property investor. He and his fiancee Brianna Ramirez were one of two returning couples on Season 2 of the wildly popular reality series " Marrying Millions " on Lifetime.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.