Diplo accused of filming coerced sex act in lawsuit lawyer calls ‘shakedown’: report

Diplo is being accused in a lawsuit of coercing a drunk woman into giving him oral sex and filming the encounter, but a lawyer for the producer dismissed the claims as a "shakedown."

The plaintiff filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming she and her friends partied with Diplo after a Las Vegas gig in 2019, according to a Wednesday TMZ report.

She claims the DJ plied them with weed and alcohol, and then invited her into his private room as bouncers kicked everyone else out – including a male friend who was allegedly punched in the face by the security team for refusing to leave her alone with the artist, the article said.

The woman said Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, then told her she couldn’t leave until she performed a sex act, according to the report.

The woman said she gave in to his alleged demands, and claimed the 42-year-old filmed the coerced encounter without her consent, the article said, citing court papers.

Attorney Bryan Freedman told the outlet the woman is connected to a former flame of Diplo, who accused him of sexual battery, assault and defamation in a prior lawsuit.

"This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her," Freedman reportedly said.

"We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all."

