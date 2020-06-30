Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles

Mickey Madden, a bassist for the multi-platinum selling band Maroon 5, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, Calif., after an alleged incident involving domestic violence, Fox News has confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest and charge against the 41-year-old musician -- whose real name is Michael -- to Fox News on Tuesday, citing California penal code 273.5(a), which means that someone willfully inflicted a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Madden – who is not married – lives in Los Angeles and posted a $50,000 bail, according to Page Six, which first reported the news.

Per the outlet, the identity of the alleged victim is not yet clear.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 told Page Six, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

In 2016, Madden was hit with cocaine charges, however, he accepted a conditional dismissal offer in exchange for a single day of community service, the outlet said.

A rep for Maroon 5 did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.