Marlon Wayans tells United Airlines 'you owe us all' after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans is shouting out other airlines after he was removed from a United Airlines flight on Friday and cited for disturbing the peace.

The comedian took to Instagram on Monday thanking Delta Airlines for "rinsing the bad taste" of United Airlines out of his mouth. Wayans also thanked American Airlines for being "great as well."

"The corporate call i got from that was insensitive and once again Unaccommodating. Customer service should ease and respect the customers not protect the employee that abused their authority," Wayans captioned his Instagram post, referring to United. "You inconvenienced me, lost me money and most all left my fans hanging. You. Owe us all. My next comedy special will be F. U. F*@! United."

He continued, "Thank you for writing me more jokes and more episodes and sketches. Creativity combats all mistreatment. We gonna troll until this is remedied."

Wayans concluded, "I dm’d ceo and am sending letters. Any other airline immediately reaches out to make things right. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. But man we gonna have fun trolling."

In Wayans' post, the 50-year-old was seen talking with Delta Airlines employees before boarding his flight.

"We strive to go above and beyond," an employee told Wayans before he boarded the flight.

"Great service from great people," Wayans responded. "And they hand out gifts."

On Friday, Wayans took to Instagram to share with his fans that he would have to miss his shows in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night following an incident with a gate agent at a Denver, Colorado, airport.

"Maaaaaan the bull---- I’m experiencing at @united is unprecedented BULL----," Wayans wrote in his lengthy Instagram caption.

The "Scary Movie" star received a citation for disturbing the peace from the Denver Police Department, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for United Airlines wrote, "In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer won't be flying on United to his destination."

Per Wayans citation in Colorado, he is ordered to appear in court on July 11 for his disturbing the peace citation.