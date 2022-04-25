Marlon Brando's 'Scary Movie 2' cameo explained

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the last roles for legendary actor Marlon Brando involved holding the breast of young actress Natasha Lyonne in the horror-comedy parody "Scary Movie 2." Sadly, the scene never made it into the final cut.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s video series "Role Call," Lyonne said Brando dropped out of the project, allegedly because of illness.

But before he did, he filmed a scene with her, and she retained a video copy of that memorable meeting.

The scene in question came at the start of the sequel, a scene parodying ‘The Exorcist.’ Lyonne played a Linda Blair-esque young girl who was possessed, with two priests (played in the film by James Woods and Andy Richter) attempting to exorcise the demon. Brando was originally in Woods’ role before dropping out.

"I have a VHS copy of the dailies that I got because Marlon Brando’s final role – sadly for him, but luckily for me – is doing this ‘Exorcist’ opening teaser," she said. "I don’t know what he was thinking, really."

She continued: "He had an oxygen tank and he just kind of held my boob, because that was in the script. He was supposed to be like, ‘The power of Christ compels you.’ I just remember being like, ‘Ah, this is the surrealism that André Breton, Salvador Dali were talking about.'"

Brando was described as "very chatty" on set, and wore an earpiece while filming, Lyonne said

"So, I had Brando with the earpiece and the hand on the boob, and the makeup, and ‘The power of Christ compels you,’ and not to curse, but, ‘Your mother sucks c---- in hell,’ and so on," she added.

"This was all happening at once, and I remember like, ‘You know, showbiz is all right.’ In that moment, showbiz was A-OK."

Brando died at age 80 in 2004, three years after "Scary Movie 2" premiered.

Lyonne’s latest project is "Russian Doll," which premiered this week on Netflix.