Michael Jackson accusers respond to Dave Chappelle's Netflix special where star said he doesn't believe them

Two of Michael Jackson’s accusers are speaking out after Dave Chappelle joked about not believing them in his latest Netflix stand-up special, “Sticks & Stones.”

In the special, the 46-year-old comedian said he doesn't believe the accusers and insinuated that Jackson’s alleged child victims must have enjoyed being sexually assaulted since Jackson was famous, saying, "You know how good it must have felt to go to school the next day after that sh--?”

There was renewed interest in the allegations against Jackson after HBO released its popular documentary "Leaving Neverland," in which accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck alleged that the late singer sexually molested them when they were young boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

In separate statements to TheWrap, Robson and Safechuck voiced their disappointment with the comedian’s views.

“Whether Dave Chappelle believes I was sexually abused as a child, or not, is of no concern to me,” Robson told the outlet. “Yet, to go on from there, in his new Netflix special, to shame victims and trivialize and condone child sexual abuse in general, especially if the abuser is a celebrity or someone in a place of power, is disgusting, irresponsible and inexcusable on the part of Dave Chappelle, and on the part of Netflix for providing him the platform with which to do so.”

Safechuck, meanwhile, wrote: “I’m heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse. I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can’t let this type of behavior silence us. Together we are strong."

Chappelle tried to make light of the allegations against Michael Jackson by pointing out that the pop icon has been dead for 10 years and still faces new child abuse allegations.

"I don’t believe these motherf--kers… I don’t think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it… you know what I mean? I mean, it’s Michael Jackson," Chappelle joked.

The comedian then switched gears to say he does believe the allegations against R. Kelly because the R&B singer is known for both his music career and his sex tapes. In July, Kelly, 52, was arrested in Illinois on several charges, including child pornography, after prosecutors in several states accused him of using his fame to recruit young women and girls into illegal sexual activity.

"This guy makes more sex tapes than he does music. He's like the DJ Khaled of sex tapes," Chappelle said before calling out DJ Khaled's famous slogan, "Another one!"

He also defended comedian Louis C.K., who confessed to masturbating in front of women.

A representative for Chappelle told Fox News that mere excerpts from the special shouldn't be taken out of context.

"Most of the press doesn't get it," the representative for the comedian said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.