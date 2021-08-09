Markie Post honored by co-stars in sweet tributes: 'This breaks my heart'

Markie Post , the actress best known for " Night Court " and "The Fall Guy," died on Saturday at age 70 after a long battle with cancer.

After the tragic news was confirmed, Post's former co-stars honored the star with a number of moving tributes.

"Early yesterday morning, I got the news that Markie Post has passed away," Post's "Night Court" co-star Marsha Warfield wrote on Facebook. The NBC sitcom alum said she was "shocked and devastated" by Post's death.

"But, I'm not surprised she didn't let on what she was going through, she wouldn't have wanted us to worry," Warfield continued. "She has been, and will be, described as perky, bubbly, sweet, etc. And she was. But, she was also real, caring and kind. I never heard a cross word from, to, or about her."

Mary McCormack who starred with Post in "The Kids Are Alright" said on Twitter, "This breaks my heart. Markie was just the best. An incredible scene partner and friend. I feel so lucky to have had our time together. I will miss her very much."

Post's co-stars Tyler Hilton and Hilarie Burton from the Lifetime movie "Christmas on the Bayou" also penned heartbreaking messages online.

"Cried like I haven't in a long time when I heard you left us yesterday Markie," Hilton wrote on Instagram. "When I saw you a few weeks ago I thought I squeezed you tight enough, told you I loved you as many times as I thought might keep what was looking inevitable from actually happening."

"But yesterday it became real for the first time. Insta posts can never do justice to something this important," he added. "This one hurts so so much. I don't want to say it… I don't want to say goodbye. So… I love you. And always will."

Burton said, "To know Markie Post was to fall head over heels in love with her. Yesterday, I got a call from @meganparkithere that we had lost her."

The "One Tree Hill" alum reflected on how Post helped her become a stronger woman and mother.

"She was just so good at loving people. It came so easy to her. The way she talked about her husband and daughters….I wanted to be loved like that. I wanted to LOVE like that," Burton wrote.

Post also played Sophia Bush's mother on "Chicago P.D." and the actress said, "I don't have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken. This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness."

Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the actress died in a statement to Fox News on Sunday, noting that she passed after battling cancer for almost four years.

"Our pride is in who she was in addition to acting," her family shared in a statement. "A person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world."

Post is survived by her husband, producer and writer Michael A. Ross, and her daughters Kate Armstrong Ros and Daisy Schoenborn.

