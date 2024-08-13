Mark Wahlberg’s advice for parents sending kids off to college

Mark Wahlberg has simple advice for any parent sending a child off to college in the fall.

"It’s a beautiful thing just encouraging them to pursue their dreams, to take a chance on themselves and to dream big," he told Fox News Digital.

"But, along with the big ideas, you have to do the little stuff to accomplish those big goals. So, doing the work, betting on yourself, not being afraid of failure and just staying as close."

Wahlberg shares four children with his wife of 15 years, Rhea Durham: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.

The family made a rare red carpet appearance earlier this week at the premiere of Wahlberg’s new movie, "The Union," co-starring Halle Berry.

Wahlberg and Durham were accompanied by Michael, Brendan and Grace for the event. Ella, who is attending college at Clemson in Clemson, South Carolina, was absent from the event.

Wahlberg couldn’t be more proud of his daughter’s college enrollment.

"The best thing we could have experienced was going and visiting our daughter at parents' weekend and experience that college life," he said.

Last year, Wahlberg revealed that during parents' weekend, he and his wife crashed a fraternity party.

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever. Even more than her coming to Vegas," Wahlberg recalled during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.

"It was nuts," he added. "Parents' weekend was incredible."

That visit reminded him of his own regret about missing out on college life.

"It made me feel like, 'Wow, I had a big regret not finishing high school ‘til later on, but definitely even bigger not having that college experience,’" he told Fox News Digital.

The "Father Stu" star earned his GED in 2013 after dropping out of high school in ninth grade.

He told People his kids were his motivation, saying, "I didn’t want the kids saying, ‘You didn’t do it, so why do I need it?’ They are all wanting to do things in their future that require an education."

Wahlberg also said he was interested in possibly furthering his education.

"I would love to go to USC and study film," he said. "I don’t want to become a veterinarian or anything. [I want to study] things that further my career and broaden my horizon."

The proud dad looks forward to his other children figuring out their college plans as well.

"It’s an invaluable time," he told Fox News Digital. "I can’t wait for people to get to share it, for my other kids to go off to school."

Wahlberg may be excited for his four children to grow up, but he admitted his wife is more reluctant.

"It’s much more difficult for my wife. Her sole purpose on the planet is to be a mom. She wants everybody in the house under one roof, never growing up. She doesn’t like change, and she doesn’t like the idea of kids leaving home," he explained.

The Wahlberg family did make a big change to their living situation recently, moving to the Las Vegas area in 2022.

He told Fox News Digital last year the move is "really giving the kids a chance to thrive."

"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."

Wahlberg recently showcased his dedication to his wife, sharing the permanent romantic gesture he made for her.

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night with guest host Jeff Goldblum, the "Daddy’s Home" actor revealed he had Rhea’s name tattooed on his ring finger for "Valentine’s Day one year."

"In case I’m not wearing my ring or working, I can always have [this]" he explained.

He also joked that when she saw it, she said, "‘That’s the nicest thing you’ve ever done.' I said, ‘Well, can I have back the expensive jewelry and just get you one of these too?’"

The 53-year-old said it’s the only tattoo he has left on his body, having removed all the others in a lengthy, painful process over five years. He wanted to finish by the time he appeared in 2010’s "The Fighter," to avoid spending time having them covered up for filming.

Wahlberg compared the feeling of having the tattoos removed to having "hot bacon grease flicked on you over and over and over again."

"Hopefully, the technology has improved by now," he added.