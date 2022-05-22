Mark Hoppus 'grateful' to be at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wedding one year after cancer diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Hoppus admitted he was "grateful" to be able to attend Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy on Sunday nearly one year after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

The Blink 182 lead singer shared an Instagram snap on Saturday overlooking the idyllic fishing village of Portofino before the star-studded nuptials as he reminisced on the challenging last 12 months of his life following his battle with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of blood-related cancer.

Hoppus and Barker's friendship dates back more than 25 years, when they were up-and-coming musicians in the ska-punk scene, and Hoppus recruited Barker to play drums for Blink 182. They launched into stardom in 1999 with their debut album "Enema of the State," and haven't looked back.

Mark shared a snap from his sightseeing adventures with his wife Skye and wrote on Instagram ahead of the nuptials: "A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here. Grateful."

THE KARDASHIANS TAKE OVER ITALY AHEAD OF KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS' WEDDING

In another image posing with his beautiful wife at the medieval Castello Brown, where Kourtney and Travis said "I do," he wrote: "We got dressed up."

The 50-year-old musician announced in September that he was in remission from stage 4 cancer following months of chemotherapy, and only shortly after revealing his diagnosis in June.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote on social media at the time. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

"Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal," the "What’s My Age Again?" singer shared, adding, "but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

MARK HOPPUS REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS ON TWITCH LIVE STREAM

Hoppus initially revealed his diagnosis during a Twitch live stream with fans, which was captured and reuploaded by a Blink 182 fan account on YouTube, and later told GQ magazine that the revelation was actually an accident as he thought he was only telling close friends on Instagram.

"Throughout the day as I'm getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dripped into my body, other people are reaching out, and they're like, ‘Dude, what's going on?’" Hoppus said while throngs of people reached out to make sure he was OK.

"Chemo is like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can't sleep or get comfortable," he told the publication.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Later that day, Hoppus wrote out a formal statement that he shared on social media.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," he wrote at the time. "I have cancer. It sucks, and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

Feeling healthy again and happy to travel, Hoppus and his wife were proud to be just a few of the guests invited to travel across the world to see the couple get married.

Kardashian walked down the aisle with her mother, Kris Jenner, by her side, and wore a cathedral-length veil adorned with the image of the Virgin Mary and delicate floral appliques to match her scalloped hem dress, all of which was designed by legendary fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The 43-year-old " Keeping Up with the Kardashians " star wore a towering pair of heels to walk down a host of stairs with the matriarch of the family at the Castello Brown, where she met her groom, who was decked out in a black suit with a matching bow tie and shiny dress shoes.

Despite keeping her dress short and sweet, she added sheer, white finger-less gloves, which mostly covered up her arms, but let her sparkling diamond rings stand out as she showed off a perfect manicure.

Her dark brown hair was fashioned into a classic updo with a voluminous bun, adding even more height to her tiered veil, which had "family, loyalty, respect" embroidered onto the bottom, and she carried a few roses in her hands for a chic bouquet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim and Khloe Kardashian both wore black lace dresses to the romantic affair, where candles illuminated the altar, which was adorned with deep red roses to match a velvet floor with just a few rows of seats for their guests.

The famed designer was responsible for nearly every look of the week for Kourtney, Travis and all of their famous family members, in addition to providing D&G themed locations, and allowing the wedding party to use Stefano Gabbana's Regina d’Italia – the super yacht believed to be valued at $60 million.

Kourtney and Travis enlisted the help of her grandmother, Mary Jo (MJ) Campbell, and his father Randy, to witness their first legal wedding in the affluent neighborhood of Santa Barbara on May 15.