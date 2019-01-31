Marissa Tomei and Julianne Moore discover they're related: report

Julianne Moore and Marisa Tomei apparently have more in common than one might think – the two Oscar-winning actresses are reportedly related.

The revelation came about when Tomei appeared on a taping of the PBS show, “Finding Your Roots,” according to People. Both she and Moore shared a video of the moment on their Instagram pages.

“Please turn the page and meet your genetic cousin,” the host tells Tomei before she appeared shocked and replied, “Julianne? Julianne? Julie? You know we went to school together?”

The pair were both students at Boston University, People reported.

“Oh, I can’t wait to tell her!” she added.

It was explained later in the clip that Tomei possesses “an identical stretch of DNA along her X chromosome” with Moore, who’s described as “her longtime friend.”

The somewhat baffling aspect of the information is that while every one of Tomei’s identified descendants were traced back to Italy, “ironically, Julianne has no Italian ancestors that we know of,” the show said.

Tomei captioned the video, labeling the revelation “an incredible gift.”

Moore returned the sentiment on Instagram, writing: "I KNEW WE WERE ALIKE! @marisatomei is my COUSIN!! OMG I’m so excited, thank you @henrylouisgates for letting us know we have identical segments of DNA.”