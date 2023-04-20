Mariska Hargitay remembers mom Jayne Mansfield’s movie star power on what would have been her 90th birthday

Mariska Hargitay is honoring her late mother Jayne Mansfield on social media.

On what would have been Mansfield’s 90th birthday Wednesday, Hargitay posted a throwback photo of her glamorous Hollywood mom.

"Happy birthday Mama. We live to love you more each day," she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a brief clip on her Instagram story, highlighting Mansfield’s movie star power.

Mansfield was a sex symbol in the 1950s and '60s, starring in films like "A Guide for the Married Man" and "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?" She also posed for Playboy in 1955.

She had one daughter from her first marriage to Paul Mansfield. She later met and married actor and bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay in 1958 and had three children with him, including Mariska. Mansfield and Mickey divorced in 1964, and she married her third husband the same year. They had one child and later divorced in 1966.

Mansfield died in a car accident at the age of 34 when Hargitay was just 3 years old. Hargitay was in the car with her mom and two of her siblings at the time of the accident.

All three children survived, and Hargitay spoke about dealing with the trauma throughout her life in a 2021 interview with Glamour magazine.

"I think I learned about crisis very young, and I learned very young that s--- happens and there's no guarantees, and we keep going," she said.

"I clearly was in that frozen place for a lot of my childhood — of trying to survive, actually trying to survive," she added. "My life has been a process of unpeeling the layers and trust and trusting again."