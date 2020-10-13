New evidence, testimony about Marilyn Monroe’s death to be featured in upcoming docuseries

An upcoming docuseries exploring some of history’s most notorious deaths promises to offer new evidence on Marilyn Monroe’s death.

ZDF Enterprises and Story House Productions have partnered on a new series titled “Cold Case: History,” which reinvestigates high-profiled cases using state-of-the-art forensics and archaeological methods, Variety reported on Tuesday.

“Cold Case: History” explores figures, such as Vincent Van Gogh, whose 1890 death still raises questions among some on whether he committed suicide or was shot.

It will also dive into the Tower of London case where the bodies of two young princes possibly killed by Richard III were previously uncovered, as well as the death of Rosemarie Nitribitt, who was found hanged in her luxury apartment in 1957.

The show’s final episode will focus on Monroe, who was found dead in her Los Angeles home in 1962 at age 36. The Hollywood actress was discovered lying nude on her bed face down with a telephone in one hand. Her room was littered with empty bottles of pills, which were prescribed to treat her depression.

Los Angeles police concluded that her death was “caused by a self-ministered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide.” However, the star’s death has bred a number of conspiracy theories over the years. Some have alleged that Monroe was murdered.

According to the outlet, the final episode “discovers new evidence, narrowing the circle of possible perpetrators.”

“Developing this series has been an exciting journey with each episode unraveling a mystery,” Ralf Rueckauer, vice president of ZDFE.unscripted, told the outlet.

“It’s been fascinating to see modern-day forensics at work dispelling age-old theories, particularly in the case of Marilyn Monroe, where we have unearthed new evidence and testimony,” he shared.

The outlet added that ZDF Enterprises, the global distributor for “Cold Case: History,” will go into production with Story House this autumn.

In 1985, Police Chief Daryl Gates said that despite “numerous public requests for access to the reports related to her death,” he wasn’t convinced that any new information or insight into Monroe’s death would ever be found.

″There are no surprises whatsoever; it was a very straight suicide,″ he said during a news conference at the time. ″There were 45 Nembutals, I believe, barbiturates. There was nothing unusual about it. She was under a doctor’s care and had been distressed. The evidence showed she was stressed, and she took her own life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.