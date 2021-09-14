Marilyn Manson's attorney argues videographer consented to being exposed to bodily fluids

Marilyn Manson's attorney argued that a videographer who accused the musician of spitting and blowing his nose on her during a concert consented to being exposed to the bodily fluids during a recent court hearing.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 19, 2019.

According to police, Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain in the venue's stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit at her. He also is accused of blowing his nose on her arm and hands.

In court documents made public Tuesday, Manson's attorney Kent Barker argues that type of filming Fountain was doing commonly exposes videographers to "incidental contact" with bodily fluids.

Representatives for Fountain did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"The defendant's performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here," Barker wrote. "The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters."

Barker also said Manson plans to argue that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional.

Manson has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which each could result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Manson is also facing unrelated abuse accusations.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of physical and sexual abuse back in February. Her accusations prompted multiple women to come forward with similar accusations against the musician.

Manson has denied all abuse allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.