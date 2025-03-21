Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

In Court

Mariah Carey didn't steal lyrics for hit song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge rules

Andy Stone sued Mariah Carey for $20 million in 2023 over the lyrics of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
LL Cool J says Mariah Carey is a ‘multi-threat’ as she receives icon award Video

LL Cool J says Mariah Carey is a ‘multi-threat’ as she receives icon award

iHeartRadio Music Awards host LL Cool J told Fox News Digital why hosting the show is "special," and why he thinks Mariah Carey deserves iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Mariah Carey won big Wednesday after she was accused of copying lyrics for her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Judge Mónica Ramírez Almadani granted Carey's motion for summary judgment before the case made it to trial, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Carey had been battling over her hit Christmas song after songwriters accused the R&B pop singer of stealing the lyrics in a complaint first filed in 2023.

MARIAH CAREY FACING $20M LAWSUIT OVER ‘ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU’

Mariah Carey sings Christmas song

Mariah Carey was granted a judgment summary in the copyright lawsuit brought against her in 2023. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Andy Stone, the lead vocalist of Vince Vance and the Valiants, co-wrote his song – also titled "All I Want for Christmas is You" – in 1989. Stone accused Carey and her team of copying his song's "compositional structure," according to the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Carey "directly" copied lyrics from Stone's 1989 hit, and "approximately 50%" of the song is copyright infringement, the court documents stated.

MARIAH CAREY'S ‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ REIGN ALMOST DIDN'T HAPPEN

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey was accused of copying the lyrics of her hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You." (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Stone had claimed that Carey and her team "undoubtedly" had access to his version of "All I Want for Christmas is You" due to its "wide commercial and cultural success." Stone's song charted on Billboard for years, and his band performed the song during an appearance at the White House in the spring of 1994 – the same year Carey's song was released.

The White House performance put Vince Vance and the Valiants' song back on the Billboard Hot Country Chart in 1994, according to the court docs.

"Carey has capitalized on the success of her infringing work," Stone's complaint alleged. "'All I Want for Christmas is You' has become a ubiquitous part of popular culture, and Carey's name has become synonymous with the season."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mariah Carey performs

Mariah Carey released "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in 1994. (Getty Images)

After hearing from two experts for each side, Ramírez Almadani agreed with those from the defense, who said the writers employed common Christmas clichés that existed prior to both songs, and that Carey's song used them differently. She said the plaintiffs had not met the burden of showing that the songs are substantially similar.

The judge also ordered sanctions against Stone and Powers, claiming the plaintiffs had filed a frivolous lawsuit and "made no reasonable effort to ensure that the factual contentions asserted have evidentiary support." They will also have to pay part of Carey's legal fees.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Carey for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mariah Carey and Santa on stage

The songwriter who sued Mariah Carey was ordered to pay the musician's legal fees. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images)

Stone's lawyer, Gerard P. Fox, said he was "disappointed" with the outcome in an email to the Associated Press.

Fox claimed that judges at this level "nearly always now dismiss a music copyright case and that one must appeal to reverse and get the case to the jury. My client will make a decision shortly on whether to appeal. We filed based on the opinions of two esteemed musicologists who teach at great colleges."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending