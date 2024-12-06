Mariah Carey fans brawl while she sings 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey fans were lacking Christmas cheer at a recent concert after a fight broke out in the middle of "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Carey, 55, seemed unphased as she belted out the Christmas tune.

Two men can be seen on video getting into a fight as a woman tries to hold one of them back.

MARIAH CAREY'S ‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ REIGN ALMOST DIDN'T HAPPEN

WATCH: MARIAH CAREY FANS BREAK INTO BRAWL DURING CHRISTMAS CONCERT (Credit: @aaronnezzy /TMX)

The fight seemingly began after a woman sitting close to the stage shoved another woman sitting in front of her. The blond woman who got pushed turned and threw her drink at the brunette behind her, according to video shared online. The two men presumably then got involved.

"Where's the f---ing security???" someone off-screen can be heard saying.

Meanwhile, Carey kept performing her hit Christmas song to close out the show.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Carey for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carey's Christmas hit has been a holiday staple since it was released in 1994. "All I Want for Christmas is You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold more than 10 million copies.

The singer-songwriter previously shared how the song came to be in an interview with W Magazine.

"The idea of me doing a Christmas album at all came from the record company," Carey told the outlet. "It was very early in my career, and I thought it was a little early for me to be doing that, but I was like, ‘Well, I love Christmas.’ I had some very sad Christmases as a child, but I always try to find the bright light there."

"I didn’t want it to feel specific to any era, so we didn’t use sounds that were happening at that time," she explained. "That way, it would feel classic and timeless.

"But I could never have imagined that it would become such a major part of my life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Andy Stone sued Carey over the hit song in November 2023. The musician alleged the popular holiday song infringed on his copyright. Stone, the lead vocalist of Vince Vance and the Valiants, co-wrote his song – also titled "All I Want for Christmas is You" – in 1989. Stone accused Carey and her team of copying his song's "compositional structure," according to the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Carey "directly" copied lyrics from Stone's 1989 hit and "approximately 50%" of the song is copyright infringement, the court docs stated.

Stone claimed Carey and her team "undoubtedly" had access to his version of "All I Want for Christmas is You" due to its "wide commercial and cultural success." Stone's song charted on Billboard for years, and his band performed the song during an appearance at the White House in the spring of 1994 – the same year Carey's song was released.

Carey filed to have the lawsuit dismissed in August.

Judge Mónica Ramírez Almadani noted she felt "inclined" to dismiss the case during a November hearing and was "seriously considering" granting a motion that would bring sanctions against Stone and his legal team for allegedly filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, court documents obtained by Fox News Digital read. The case remains open.

Stone first sued Carey in June 2022 in a Louisiana court before dropping the claim five months later, People magazine previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP